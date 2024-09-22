News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why did Jyotirmath Shankaracharya skipped prayers at Ram temple?

Why did Jyotirmath Shankaracharya skipped prayers at Ram temple?

Source: PTI
September 22, 2024 21:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand refrained from paying obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, asserting that prayers cannot be offered in a partially-constructed shrine.

He said he would offer worship at the Ram temple only when the "shikhar" (topmost part) of the structure is fully constructed.

Asked about not visiting the Ram temple, Saraswati told reporters, "Prayers cannot be offered in a partially-constructed temple. It is incomplete. I will offer worship at the Ram temple only when the shikhar of the temple is fully constructed."

He conducted a special prayer service at the Chineshwarnath temple and performed the circumambulation of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex along the Ramkot locality in Ayodhya.

 

Saraswati also started a nationwide "Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra" from Ayodhya.

A congregation was convened by the Shankaracharya here in the presence of seers from Ayodhya.

The convention called for the enshrinement of constitutional provisions and enactment of laws to ensure the inviolable protection of cows.

Addressing the gathering at the congregation, Saraswati said, "In our country, the cow is revered as Gau Mata. However, it is unfortunate that the country that worships the cow is also the second-largest exporter of cow meat in the world."

He requested the government to ban cow slaughter. "Our yatra will traverse through various regions of the country, with prominent mahants and the masses joining us," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
SEE: Face of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya revealed
SEE: Face of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya revealed
Behold! The architectural marvel of Ayodhya temple
Behold! The architectural marvel of Ayodhya temple
'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi
'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi
Haddad wins Korea Open title following gutsy comeback
Haddad wins Korea Open title following gutsy comeback
'A Historic Day of Gold for the Nation'
'A Historic Day of Gold for the Nation'
EPL PIX: Brighton and Forest keep fans on edge..
EPL PIX: Brighton and Forest keep fans on edge..

More like this

Why 4 Shankaracharyas will skip Ram temple event

Why 4 Shankaracharyas will skip Ram temple event

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand dead

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances