Why did IIT-IIM graduate Divya Mittal quit IAS after 13 years?

Prominent IAS officer Divya Mittal, known for her impactful service in Uttar Pradesh, has resigned from the Indian Administrative Service after 13 years, sparking discussions about her journey from IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore to civil service.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer and former Deoria district magistrate Divya Mittal. Photograph: Courtesy Divya Mittal on X

Key Points IAS officer Divya Mittal has voluntarily resigned from the Indian Administrative Service after a 13-year career.

An alumna of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, Mittal returned to India from London to serve the nation.

She previously served as District Magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Deoria, and as special secretary in the Revenue Department.

Mittal gained recognition for bringing tap water to a remote Mirzapur village and for her administrative efforts in Deoria.

Her decision to resign was announced on X, with no specific reason provided.

Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer and former Deoria district magistrate Divya Mittal has resigned from the Indian Administrative Service, ending her 13-year stint in the civil services.

Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer, announced her decision in a post on X.

"Today, I have voluntarily resigned from the IAS, bringing to an end an unforgettable journey of 13 years," she said in her post.

However, she did not cite any reason behind her decision to resign.

Reflecting on her journey, Mittal shared that she grew up in a modest environment with dreams of leading a good and successful life. After studying at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, she initially took a job in London but eventually returned to India.

From London To Indian Civil Service

"Even after achieving everything, something felt incomplete. The fact that I was not in my country troubled me," she wrote.

Mittal emphasised that her education, confidence, and ability to hold her head high anywhere in the world were her debts to the country, which she wanted to repay.

"I returned and was fortunate enough to become an IAS officer," she said.

Looking back at her postings, she noted that Deoria taught her that "standing with what is right is not an option but a duty," while Mirzapur showed her that "the impossible is not a fact, but merely an opinion."

Mittal said that while working for needy families, persons with disabilities and farmers during her service, she realised that there was a human being behind every government file.

Impactful Tenures As District Magistrate

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Mittal holds a BTech degree from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. After working in London following her MBA, she decided to prepare for the UPSC examination.

She cleared the civil services examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank and joining the IAS. In her first attempt in 2012, she had qualified for the IPS.

Mittal served as district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria before being posted as special secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government's revenue department.

Legacy Of Service And Public Welfare

During her tenure as Mirzapur district magistrate, she had gained widespread attention after tap water was brought for the first time to Lahuriadah, a remote hill village in Halia block, 75 years after Independence.

Locals remember her tenure in Deoria for her efforts in implementing government schemes at the grassroots level and for her decisive administrative actions.

"We have not yet received her resignation," a senior official told PTI, adding that appropriate action will be taken after they formally receive the letter.