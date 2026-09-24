'Why did ECs seek appointment with cabinet secretary'

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has ignited a political debate by highlighting alleged internal differences within the Election Commission of India, demanding a thorough investigation into claims of centralised power and lack of transparency in crucial electoral processes.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar with ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. Photograph: @ECISVEEP_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi cited reports of internal dissent within the Election Commission of India.

She questioned why Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reportedly sought an appointment with the Cabinet Secretary.

Chaturvedi alleged centralisation of power and data, making state election commissioners redundant, and arbitrary actions by the Director General Information Technology.

Concerns were raised about the three commissioners not signing a final press release and objections regarding deletions, additions, and restorations under the SIR, including the legality of Form 6.

Chaturvedi demanded an investigation into the alleged internal issues and lack of transparency within the ECI.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday cited a report of differences emerging within the Election Commission of India and said if all was well then why were Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi seeking an appointment with the cabinet secretary.

Allegations Of Centralised Power

Chaturvedi told PTI Videos disagreements that arise before a discussion or decision should be incorporated. Had they been incorporated, perhaps the media report would not have received so much attention, she said.

But clearly, there appears to be a centralisation of power and data, with state election commissioners being made redundant, Chaturvedi claimed. Additions, deletions and restorations were completely centralised. It is also clearly seen that the Director General Information Technology, acting arbitrarily, ended people's access, she said.

"And if all was well, why were the other two commissioners seeking an appointment with the Cabinet Secretary? This should be investigated," she said.

Questions Over ECI Transparency

On the EC-SIR row, the former Rajya Sabha MP asked why the three commissioners did not sign the final press release if the process was being done in a democratic manner.

Objections have been raised in a 2:1 ratio. These objections have been raised several times, around 14 times, and if they had taken cognisance of them, including the objection that Form 6 was illegal, then the same Form 6 for new voter enrolment would not have come in its current form, she said.

"They were clearly saying they were being kept in the dark. There has been no response on the deletions, additions and restorations under the SIR," Chaturvedi added.