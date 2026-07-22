Why Congress Is Suspicious About CJP

A Congress spokesperson, quoted in media reports, summed up the party's thinking by saying, 'Whenever BJP is in trouble on the ground, a new 'apolitical' or 'alternative' party appears with the same ideology and the same backers.'

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke with CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka arrives at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress alleges the Cockroach Janta Party could act as a BJP-RSS-backed vote splitter, though no public evidence has established the claim.

The party questions CJP's timing, organisational structure, funding sources and leadership backgrounds, seeking greater transparency before accepting its independence.

CJP maintains it is an independent youth-driven political movement focused on governance reforms, corruption, unemployment and democratic accountability.

Online allegations regarding foreign funding, bot activity and ideological links remain unverified, with no official investigation confirming such accusations.

Political analysts say CJP's rapid rise reflects how viral digital movements can quickly transform into electoral players in India's evolving political landscape.

The spectacular rise of the newly formed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from an Internet satire movement to a political outfit has triggered as much curiosity as controversy.

While the fledgling organisation projects itself as a youth-driven alternative challenging the political establishment, the Congress has reacted with deep suspicion, portraying it as a possible 'RSS-BJP front' or a 'controlled Opposition' designed to fragment anti-BJP votes ahead of crucial assembly elections.

Yet, despite the sharp political rhetoric, much of the allegation remains rooted in political inference rather than publicly established evidence.

Congress leaders argue that their scepticism is based not on a single event but on what they describe as a familiar political pattern.

According to the party, the timing of CJP's emergence, the backgrounds of some individuals associated with it, and the debate surrounding its rapid expansion together warrant closer scrutiny.

The first reason cited by the Congress is timing. The CJP formally entered the political arena just months before a series of important state elections, a period when Opposition parties are particularly sensitive to the emergence of new political players.

Congress leaders contend that parties launched close to elections have often functioned as "vote-katwas" or vote splitters, diluting Opposition support without necessarily winning significant representation themselves.

For Congress strategists, the concern is less about the CJP's present electoral strength and more about its potential impact on tightly contested constituencies where even a small diversion of votes could alter outcomes.

Party leaders privately argue that every percentage point shifted away from the principal Opposition ultimately benefits the BJP under India's first-past-the-post electoral system.

The second pillar of the Congress' criticism revolves around leadership and organisational networks.

Although the CJP describes itself as an independent citizens' movement, Congress leaders have questioned the backgrounds of individuals associated with the party and demanded greater transparency about its organisational structure.

Media reports identify Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old public relations student at Boston University, as the founder and president of the party.

Dipke has publicly acknowledged that he earlier worked with the Aam Aadmi Party's social media team between 2020 and 2023, becoming known for online campaign management during the Delhi assembly elections.

The Election Commission registration application, however, was filed by Haryana-based lawyer and activist Sudhir Jakhar, who identified himself as the national convener, explaining that Dipke was in the United States at the time.

Other spokespersons introduced by the party include Saurav Das, Aafreen Nawaz, Deepak Baliyan, Ratna Singh and Vaishnavi Gaur.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke addresses the youth following the CJP's Chalo Sansad march during Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Jantar Mantar, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

While some social media users have alleged links between certain individuals and organisations associated with the Sangh Parivar, and others have instead highlighted Dipke's previous association with the AAP, no official investigation or authoritative public evidence has established that the CJP is controlled either by the BJP, the RSS or the AAP.

The competing narratives have instead fuelled a political battle over perception.

Congress leaders nevertheless argue that political organisations cannot be judged solely by formal office-bearers.

They have repeatedly suggested that parties should also disclose their funding sources, organisational support systems and campaign infrastructure before asking voters to trust claims of political independence.

Adding to the debate is the question of funding. Since the CJP has not yet completed registration with the Election Commission, it has not published statutory disclosures regarding donations.

Dipke has maintained in interviews that the movement has been built through online volunteers and crowd participation, claiming that nearly 10 lakh people signed up through membership drives after a Google Form posted on X in May 2026 rapidly went viral following remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that inspired the party's name.

Funding Claims Fuel CJP Debate

Critics, however, have questioned how a newly formed movement could reportedly build an online following running into millions within weeks.

Various posts on X, YouTube channels and opinion blogs have alleged overseas funding, bot-driven engagement or coordinated campaigns involving foreign accounts.

None of these allegations has been substantiated by any government agency or investigative authority, and no official findings have been released supporting such claims.

The ideological debate forms the third component of the Congress' scepticism. Congress leaders maintain that political language focusing on nationalism, cultural identity, temple issues and criticism of 'appeasement' has historically been associated with the BJP's ideological framework.

Although the CJP describes itself as an anti-BJP movement rooted in political satire, the Congress argues that the larger political narrative surrounding such themes could still end up reinforcing the BJP's preferred electoral discourse rather than challenging it.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who turned 84 on Tuesday, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others protest at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some Congress leaders have also linked the debate over the CJP to the party's broader campaign against institutions and organisations that it believes have increasingly come under ideological influence from the Sangh Parivar.

They point to recent interventions by Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioning appointments and functioning of institutions such as the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arguing that the CJP deserves similar scrutiny regarding its political ecosystem.

A Congress spokesperson, quoted in media reports, summed up the party's thinking by saying, 'Whenever the BJP is in trouble on the ground, a new 'apolitical' or 'alternative' party appears with the same ideology and the same backers.'

Politically, branding the CJP as an 'RSS-BJP front' serves the Congress' immediate electoral strategy.

First, it attempts to delegitimise the newcomer among the Congress' traditional support base, particularly minority, Dalit and OBC voters who remain sceptical of organisations perceived to be linked with the Sangh Parivar.

Second, it seeks to discourage anti-BJP voters from experimenting with a new political platform by portraying any support for the CJP as indirectly benefiting the BJP through vote division.

CJP Rejects Congress Allegations

The CJP has firmly rejected these accusations. Its leaders insist they represent an independent political alternative focused on governance reforms, corruption, youth unemployment and democratic accountability.

The party has also announced proposals including 50 per cent reservation for women, a 20-year ban on political defectors, restrictions on post-retirement Rajya Sabha nominations for former Chief Justices of India, and investigations into what it calls 'godi media'.

These positions, party leaders argue, distinguish them from both the BJP and the Congress.

The party has also claimed that its X account was withheld in India on government directions citing national security concerns, an allegation that has become part of its narrative of political victimisation.

Separately, a petition has reportedly sought a CBI probe into the CJP's activities, adding another dimension to the public debate.

IMAGE: Police personnel block protesters at a barricade at Jantar Mantar, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Political analysts note that the controversy surrounding CJP reflects a broader transformation in Indian politics, where viral social media movements can rapidly evolve into electoral actors before traditional parties fully understand their organisational structure.

Whether the CJP ultimately emerges as a serious political force remains a protest movement driven by digital mobilisation or fades after its initial burst of popularity will become clearer only as elections approach.

For now, the Congress' charge that the CJP is an RSS-BJP front remains a political allegation rather than an established fact.

Equally, the CJP's assertion that it is a wholly independent grassroots movement awaits greater transparency regarding its organisation, finances and electoral strategy.

The answers may ultimately lie not in social media narratives but in where the party contests, how it campaigns, who finances it and whether its political conduct matches its public claims.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff