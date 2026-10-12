Why CJI turned down Rahul, Kharge's meeting request

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has firmly rejected a meeting request from prominent opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, citing judicial propriety and the sub judice nature of the issues they wished to discuss.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a meeting request from opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

The CJI stated that discussing issues already sub judice before the Supreme Court would be incompatible with judicial ethics and the principle of Separation of Powers.

He advised the opposition leaders to invoke the judicial powers of the Supreme Court by filing a formal petition, rather than seeking an administrative meeting.

Opposition leaders had sought to discuss matters concerning the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, "arbitrary arrest" of students, metro closures, and train cancellations.

The opposition leaders plan to march to the Supreme Court to file a petition against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori' on Monday afternoon.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said that a meeting with opposition leaders would be "incompatible with the established ethics and judicial propriety" as the matter raised by them are sub judice before the court.

CJI Cites Judicial Propriety

In his letter to leaders of opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the CJI declined the meeting on Monday and told them that discussing pending cases would be improper and urged them to file a petition with the court either physically or online.

"At the very outset, it may be noted that the issues referred to hereinabove are already sub judice before the Supreme Court of India.

"Therefore, convening a meeting to discuss pending cases would wholly contravene the principle of Separation of Powers, an intrinsic facet of the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution of India, and would be incompatible with the established ethics and judicial propriety.

"In this vein, I also wish to remind you that within our constitutional framework, the Supreme Court of India is not endowed with any administrative powers to deal with the issues highlighted in your letter," he said.

Path Forward For Opposition

"However, in the exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 32 of our Constitution, along with other plenary powers, including that of judicial review, we are duty-bound to consider on judicial side the gravamen of issues affecting the citizens of India," the CJI said, responding to Gandhi and Kharge's letter, which was shared by the Congress on Monday.

The Supreme Court of India reiterates its commitment to preserve and protect the Fundamental Rights of every citizen of India and that they are entitled to seek enforcement of such rights at all hours through the procedure known in law, Chief Justice Kant said.

"It would thus be more appropriate on your part to invoke the judicial powers of the Supreme Court of India, instead of submitting a memorandum on the administrative side," the CJI said.

Kharge and Gandhi had written to him on October 10 seeking a meeting with him on October 12 between 4 pm and 5 pm, to submit a memorandum concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commission of India; the "arbitrary arrest" of several students; the closure of metro stations; and the cancellation of trains, among other issues.

Opposition leaders would march to the Supreme Court to file a petition against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori' on Monday afternoon.