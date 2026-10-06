'Why can't NHAI track parked vehicles electronically on highways?' SC asks

The Supreme Court has challenged the National Highways Authority of India to deploy electronic surveillance for promptly identifying and addressing stationary or parked vehicles on national highways, aiming to drastically reduce fatal road accidents.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court questioned NHAI on implementing electronic surveillance for stationary vehicles on national highways.

The court's observation stems from a suo motu case following a fatal road accident in Rajasthan involving a parked vehicle.

NHAI is urged to utilise its resources for a mechanism to immediately track and address illegally parked vehicles.

Previous court directives include prohibiting unauthorised parking and commercial structures within highway rights-of-way.

National highways, despite being 2% of road length, account for nearly 30% of India's road fatalities, highlighting the urgency of safety measures.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked why can't the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have an electronic surveillance mechanism to immediately track stationary or parked vehicles on highways.

The observation came from a bench of justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta which was hearing a suo motu case related to a November 2025 road accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area that claimed 15 lives.

Senior advocate A N S Nadkarni, who is assisting the top court as amicus curiae in the matter, referred to some recent road accidents caused due to parking of vehicles on highways.

Call For Advanced Surveillance Technology

"Why can't the NHAI, which has got all the resources with it, have some kind of an electronic surveillance mechanism by which any vehicle found stationary or parked on the highways be immediately tracked," the bench observed.

One of the advocates appearing in the matter said the NHAI does patrolling on the highways.

The bench was informed that several interlocutory applications have been filed in the matter.

The top court posted the matter for October 13 and said it would deal with the applications concerning removal of encroachments from the highways.

Addressing Highway Encroachments And Parking

While hearing the matter in September, the apex court had flagged the issue of encroachment and stationary vehicles on the highways.

The NHAI's counsel had then said they have issued circulars for regular inspection and patrolling to check unauthorised parking on the highways.

The amicus had said that one of the major issues was illegal parking of vehicles on highways, which leads to road accidents.

Previous Directives And Accident Statistics

In November last year, the top court took suo motu cognisance of the November 2 road accident in Phalodi in which a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck.

The incident occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway when the tempo traveller was going from Bikaner's Kolayat temple to Jodhpur.

On April 13, the top court issued a slew of interim directions, including that no heavy or commercial vehicle shall park or stop on any national highway carriageway or paved shoulder except at a designated bay, lay-bye or wayside amenity.

Ensuring Safer National Highways

It had also prohibited construction or operation of any new dhaba, eatery, or commercial structure within the right of way of any national highway.

The top court had directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/NHAI to identify accident blackspots and critical areas and publish a comprehensive list of accident blackspots on national highways.

"It is seen that national highways constitute approximately 2 per cent of India's total road length but account for nearly 30 per cent of all road fatalities. A road, particularly a high-speed expressway, must not become a corridor of peril due to administrative lethargy or infrastructural gaps," it had said.