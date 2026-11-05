Why BJP has hit the street to fight Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party is strategically evolving its political outreach by seamlessly integrating aggressive digital campaigns with extensive street-level mobilisation, aiming to dominate narratives and counter opposition allegations across India.

IMAGE: Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP national vice president Lal Singh Arya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and others take part in the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy-Remove Anarchy) rally, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51/X

Key Points The BJP is increasingly combining digital outreach, including social media attacks and political songs, with street-level mobilisation like marches and rallies to amplify its political messaging.

The party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign exemplifies this approach, taking political contests to public spaces and university campuses.

This renewed push by the BJP is a direct counter-offensive to the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, where opposition leaders accused the BJP of electoral irregularities.

The strategy involves coordinated programmes across states, with senior leaders, Union ministers, and student organisations like ABVP actively participating to counter opposition narratives, particularly those from Rahul Gandhi.

Political communication experts note that while the BJP has always leveraged digital platforms, its current strategy recalibrates by integrating online engagement with traditional grassroots mobilisation to understand voter sentiment beyond algorithms.

From sharp social media attacks and political songs targeting opposition leaders to marches, rallies and public meetings across states, the Bharatiya Janata Party is increasingly combining its digital outreach with street-level mobilisation to amplify its political messaging and counter the opposition's narrative.

The party's ongoing 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign reflects this evolving approach, with its leaders and workers taking the political contest beyond online platforms and carrying the party's message to streets, public spaces and university campuses.

BJP's Evolving Campaign Strategy

The renewed push follows the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)' November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where opposition leaders accused the BJP of electoral irregularities and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also warned that the CEC would face action in the future for alleged electoral wrongdoing.

The BJP responded by stepping up its counter-offensive, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic institutions and questioning the Election Commission's credibility.

Its campaign has been marked by coordinated programmes across states, with its senior leaders, Union ministers and state functionaries taking part in marches, public meetings and press conferences.

"The entire campaign, from padayatras to online and digital outreach programmes, is being run in coordination with the state units. One of the main focus areas is exposing Rahul Gandhi's lies by presenting facts before the people, including on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls," a BJP source told PTI.

"Our teams are working across districts, telling the youth about the falsehoods being spread by Rahul Gandhi, not just in BJP-ruled states but also those ruled by the opposition.

"People are being told how Rahul Gandhi is working with foreign forces to destabilise the country. A major focus of this campaign is to tell the people that Rahul Gandhi is only interested in a regime change with foreign help," the source added.

Coordinated Outreach and Digital Attacks

BJP president Nitin Nabin is leading the party's organisational push, with marches planned in different parts of the country.

Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, are also participating in the programmes, while state leaders have been tasked with mobilising party workers and taking the campaign to the grassroots.

The party is also using social media to sharpen its attacks on the opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, through videos, songs, graphics and pointed political messages.

The digital campaigns have become a prominent feature of its efforts to frame the political debate and counter the allegations levelled by the opposition parties.

Integrating Online Messaging with Physical Mobilisation

What makes the latest campaign significant is the way the BJP is attempting to connect its online messaging with physical mobilisation.

While social media allows the party to circulate its political narrative rapidly and reach a wider audience, marches and public meetings provide an opportunity to translate that messaging into visible political action.

The involvement of student organisations has added another dimension to this outreach.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is organising rallies and protest marches, including a mega student rally at Delhi University, taking the campaign to educational institutions and mobilising the youth around the party's political narrative.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said that through the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign and student rallies, the organisation is raising a strong voice against the attempts by Rahul Gandhi and the opposition to create distrust in democratic institutions and undermine democratic values.

He said the success of ABVP's rallies in major educational centres, including in Lucknow, Patna, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, reflects the growing support among students for democratic values and constructive leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi may try to project himself as the voice of Gen-Z, but he does not represent the aspirations of India's youth. Instead, such attempts seek to mislead young people. The response to ABVP's nationwide campaign clearly reflects that students are rejecting this narrative and voluntarily coming forward to associate themselves with the ABVP," he claimed.

Sustained Political Presence and Voter Engagement

BJP's strategy also underlines the importance of its extensive organisational network, which allows national political messaging to be carried forward by state units, local leaders and affiliated bodies.

By holding parallel programmes, the party is seeking to maintain a sustained political presence rather than limiting its response to statements by senior leaders or social media exchanges.

The growing convergence of digital campaigns and street politics reflects a broader change in political communication, where parties are increasingly using online platforms not as a substitute for traditional mobilisation, but as a means to reinforce it.

For the BJP, the challenge lies in ensuring that the visibility generated by online campaigns translates into wider public engagement and sustained political support.

As the contest with the opposition intensifies, the party's latest campaign reflects how political messaging is increasingly being fought simultaneously on digital platforms and on the streets.

Anup Sharma, a political communications consultant, said the BJP has always been ahead of the curve when it came to political outreach; it recognised the power of social media early, built an extensive WhatsApp network and used digital platforms to shape electoral narratives.

"However, the Gen Z protests have triggered a rethink. What is interesting is that the BJP is not abandoning its established strengths but recalibrating its approach.

"Greater emphasis on social listening, sentiment analysis, data intelligence and analytical tools is becoming central to understanding voter behaviour, emerging discontent and constituency-level issues," Sharma said.

Equally, the party knows that digital engagement alone cannot win elections and therefore it continues to combine social media campaigns with rallies, padayatras, local outreach and its extensive grassroots organisation, he said.

"The BJP's challenge today is not simply to dominate social media, as it once did, but to stay ahead of changing voter behaviour. Winning the algorithm may get attention, but understanding voter sentiment is what builds political connect," Sharma added.