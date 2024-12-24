News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Why Bengal Guv Ananda Bose gave a miss to JU convocation

Why Bengal Guv Ananda Bose gave a miss to JU convocation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 24, 2024 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday gave a miss to the convocation of the prestigious Jadavpur University with the Raj Bhavan maintaining that due formalities were not followed in organising it.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose addresses a conference on Bengali language status as a Classical Language, in Kolkata, December 22, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Bose, who is the chancellor of the state-run varsity, on Monday had written to officiating vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, stating that the convocation was convened flouting several rules and laws, and was "illegal".

Chancellor's nominee to JU's executive council Kazi Masum Akhtar told PTI after attending the convocation that the Raj Bhavan was "frustrated" and the governor was "upset and felt insulted" by the rules not being followed.

 

"With no permanent VC at the helm, and no prior notice given for the mandatory court meeting, the governor considers the convocation -- the date of which was decided at the meeting of Executive Council, as illegal and fraught with malpractices," he said.

Akhtar said that though December 24 has been the date for the convocation for years, there are provisions to defer it in exceptional situations.

"I have come to today's event after seeking permission from the governor," he said.

He said the allegations of some mass communications students that their exam papers were not properly evaluated should also have been addressed before the function.

A similar situation happened last year as well and then interim vice-chancellor Buddhadev Sau had to finally resign from his post.

The VC told reporters it was sad that the chancellor could not attend the convocation.

"It would have been appropriate had the honourable chancellor been present. But it was his decision," he said.

Gupta said he had always believed in doing things in an honest and transparent manner, referring to the charge that procedures were not followed in convening the convocation.

Rejecting Raj Bhavan's charge, Pro-VC Amitava Dutta said all procedures, including holding a meeting of the university's highest decision-making body, the Court, were followed and Bose's nod had been sought.

"The university went by the statute," he said.

Executive council member Monojit Mondal said the governor's office was informed in October about the decision to organise the convocation on December 24, and regular correspondences were sent but he did not reply.

"Suddenly a week back, he issued a press note calling the process illegal. He is acting at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre and undermining the autonomy of an institution like JU," said Mondal, who is also the head of the English department.

In his letter, the governor had said "the unlawful actions of the VC" could lead to unnecessary litigations affecting the validity of the degrees given, thereby affecting the interests of the student community.

"It is noted that an executive council meeting was hurriedly convened on December 17 proposing the date of holding the convocation on December 24, which can be construed as undue haste to cover up a lapse," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'How did Guv show my footage without my permission?'
'How did Guv show my footage without my permission?'
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv
Jingle Bell Rock: The Most Festive Christmas Cities
Jingle Bell Rock: The Most Festive Christmas Cities
Put away cover drive for now: Hayden urges Kohli
Put away cover drive for now: Hayden urges Kohli
SEE: Allu Arjun Leaves For Cop Station
SEE: Allu Arjun Leaves For Cop Station
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
More like this
Raj Bhavan probe clears WB guv of molestation charges
Raj Bhavan probe clears WB guv of molestation charges
RG Kar: Guv threatens to socially boycott Mamata
RG Kar: Guv threatens to socially boycott Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances