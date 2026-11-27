Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also recounted the trauma of being separated from his son Abdullah during a prison transfer, saying he feared they might never meet again.



IMAGE: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, along with senior party leader Azam Khan, during the release of the party's 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' (PDA Ka Pranpatra) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Lucknow on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Senior SP leader Azam Khan said he sometimes 'wished' Akhilesh Yadav had spent six months in jail to understand incarceration hardships.

Khan shared his personal trauma of imprisonment, including separation from his son Abdullah during a prison transfer.

Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged Khan's pain and referred to improving prison infrastructure, noting the best jail in Etawah was built under SP rule.

Khan, a 10-time MLA and former minister, was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on November 18 after securing interim bail in a money laundering case.

The remarks were made during the launch of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said he sometimes 'wished' Akhilesh Yadav had spent six months in jail to understand the hardships of incarceration, prompting the party president to say he had felt the veteran leader's pain from time to time.

Khan also recounted the trauma of being separated from his son Abdullah during a prison transfer, saying he feared they might never meet again.

Azam Khan's Candid Remarks On Incarceration

Speaking at the launch of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Lukcnow, Khan said he would sometimes tell Abdullah and others in jail that he wished Yadav, too, could experience imprisonment for a brief while to understand the conditions and emotional trauma faced by inmates.

"My heart wished Akhilesh ji, too, could come to jail for six months, so he could know how the days and nights pass and what one goes through," Khan said in a rhetorical remark.

Akhilesh Yadav's Response And Party Dynamics

After the manifesto unveiling, when journalists asked for his reaction to Khan's account of his prison experience, Yadav said, "He is a member of our party and our family. I have felt his pain from time to time."

During his speech, Yadav also referred to Khan's remarks about prison conditions, saying he had spoken to the veteran leader.

He said the best jail in Etawah had been built during the Samajwadi Party government and that efforts would be made to improve prison infrastructure in the future.

Speaking at the event, Khan said the most painful part of his incarceration was having to see his young son remain in jail alongside him for years.

He also described the uncertainty over Abdullah's whereabouts after being separated from him during a prison transfer.

Earlier, referring to Khan's expectations from the manifesto, Yadav had assured the senior leader that whatever was required to fulfil its promises would be done.

Responding to a question on whether Khan could expect relief from cases registered against him if the SP comes to power, Yadav referred to what he described as hardships caused by false cases and alleged misuse of official machinery.

Khan, who was seated on the stage, gestured in disagreement when the reporter raised the question about him and briefly got up from his seat.

His response was inaudible.

Citing a recent accident in Gorakhpur in which a 14-year-old boy died, Yadav questioned the police action and said officials should be asked why a murder case was sought to be registered in the matter.

Khan's Political Stature And Legal Battles

Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur, served as a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led government from 2012 to 2017, holding important portfolios including parliamentary affairs and urban development.

He was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on November 18 after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate related to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 31, shortly after his release from Rampur jail in another case. He had spent nearly 11 months in jail during that preceding stint.

After the programme, Yadav accompanied Khan to the airport, from where the senior SP leader apparently left for Delhi. Visuals from outside the airport showed the two leaders speaking cordially.

At the manifesto launch, Yadav had described Khan as an elder leader and a member of his family, a description he has also used in the past for the veteran leader, who was a longtime close associate of his father and SP founder, late Mulayam Singh Yadav.