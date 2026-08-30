Why are women in this U'khand village patrolling streets at night?

For several hours, they keep a close watch on the village, stopping unfamiliar faces and asking a few simple questions: Where are you going? Whom have you come to meet? Why are you here?

IMAGE: Women assemble to discuss plan ahead of the patrolling at Thani village in Uttarakhand, August 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thani village, located on Old Mussoorie Road in Dehradun, has been drawing attention for a unique citizen-led initiative, with women residents taking up night patrols to keep the village streets safe from drug trafficking and people coming in search of narcotics.

Key Points A prominently displayed poster in the village offers a glimpse of the concern behind this calm.

The poster says cannabis and marijuana are prohibited. Legal action may be taken against those involved in selling or purchasing them.

Women can often be seen standing guard near the poster and they stop and question anyone they consider suspicious.

As evening falls and households begin preparing dinner, another routine begins outside.

Women who have finished their household chores or returned from work pick up sticks and patrol the village lanes. Some take up the evening shift, while others come out late at night.

For several hours, they keep a close watch on the village, stopping unfamiliar faces and asking a few simple questions: Where are you going? Whom have you come to meet? Why are you here?

Nestled amid the hills, Thani village appears, at first glance, like any other peaceful and picturesque village in Uttarakhand, surrounded by greenery, cool air and quiet lanes.

However, a prominently displayed poster in the village offers a glimpse of the concern behind this calm. It reads: "Cannabis and marijuana are prohibited. Legal action may be taken against those involved in selling or purchasing them."

Women can often be seen standing guard near the poster. They stop and question anyone they consider suspicious and prevent those believed to be heading towards the village in search of drugs from proceeding further.

This is not a government campaign. It is a citizen-led initiative started by the women of Thani village under the banner of the 'Nari Jagriti Sangathan'.

A local said the initiative was started after drug sales in the area increased significantly, leading to overcrowding and a deterioration in the atmosphere of the village.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We had to do this because sales had been going on here for a long time, but recently, the scale had exploded. Sales had surged, the streets were overcrowded, it was becoming difficult for people to even walk, and the atmosphere had deteriorated drastically. All sorts of intoxicants were being sold. It was ruining the environment...it started with just one or two women."

She further stated, "Then, more and more joined in. Eventually, these women started standing guard here armed with sticks and batons. They began keeping watch late into the night, staying until 1:00 or 2:00 am...we submitted a formal application. Now, two police personnel come daily to do their rounds... we demand that a curb be placed on the people openly selling drugs here."