News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Are These Women Smearing Mamta?

Why Are These Women Smearing Mamta?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 12, 2023 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate their party candidates' victory in the West Bengal panchayat elections 2023, at counting centres in North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Birbhum on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

 

IMAGE: TMC women supporters apply the party's green colour to a poster of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee in North 24 Parganas. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: TMC women supporters show off their hand dabbed in the party colour.

 

IMAGE: TMC women flash victory signs.

 

IMAGE: TMC supporters wave the party flag.

 

IMAGE: Supporters apply green to each other.

 

IMAGE: Supporters toss green colour into the air outside the counting centre at the Sodepur Sashibusan high school in North 24 Parganas.

 

IMAGE: Supporters dance at Lauhati in North 24 Parganas.

 

IMAGE: The victory music goes on at the Sodepur Sashibusan school in North 24 Parganas.

 

IMAGE: The celebrations continue at the counting centre in Howrah.

 

IMAGE: TMC leader Kajal Sheikh flashes the victory sign after he won the West Bengal panchayat election at Nanur, Birbhum.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Toll in Bengal's panchayat poll violence rises to 15
Toll in Bengal's panchayat poll violence rises to 15
WB Guv flies to Delhi to submit poll violence report
WB Guv flies to Delhi to submit poll violence report
Violence mars Bengal panchayat poll nomination filing
Violence mars Bengal panchayat poll nomination filing
Court convicts 6 in 2010 professor hand chopping case
Court convicts 6 in 2010 professor hand chopping case
'My wife thought I was joking'
'My wife thought I was joking'
Paris Gets A Dose Of Oppenheimer
Paris Gets A Dose Of Oppenheimer
Bengal rural polls: 3 killed in ISF, police clash
Bengal rural polls: 3 killed in ISF, police clash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls with over 34,000 seats

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls with over 34,000 seats

TMC dominates WB rural polls, bags 30,000 seats

TMC dominates WB rural polls, bags 30,000 seats

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances