Why Are These Women Smearing Mamta?

Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate their party candidates' victory in the West Bengal panchayat elections 2023, at counting centres in North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Birbhum on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

IMAGE: TMC women supporters apply the party's green colour to a poster of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee in North 24 Parganas. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: TMC women supporters show off their hand dabbed in the party colour.

IMAGE: TMC women flash victory signs.

IMAGE: TMC supporters wave the party flag.

IMAGE: Supporters apply green to each other.

IMAGE: Supporters toss green colour into the air outside the counting centre at the Sodepur Sashibusan high school in North 24 Parganas.

IMAGE: Supporters dance at Lauhati in North 24 Parganas.

IMAGE: The victory music goes on at the Sodepur Sashibusan school in North 24 Parganas.

IMAGE: The celebrations continue at the counting centre in Howrah.

IMAGE: TMC leader Kajal Sheikh flashes the victory sign after he won the West Bengal panchayat election at Nanur, Birbhum.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com