HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why a village near Lonavala remembers Jimmy Carter

Why a village near Lonavala remembers Jimmy Carter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 17:02 IST

x

For 100 low-income families near Lonavala, around 80 km from Mumbai, Jimmy Carter was a godsend as he had helped build their houses in 2006.

IMAGE: Former US President Jimmy Carter greets people as he leaves after the funeral service for his wife, former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, US November 29, 2023. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

For a week in October that year, the former US President and his wife Rosalynn worked alongside the families and about 2,000 international and local volunteers to build homes at Patan village near Lonavala, a popular hill station.

 

The volunteers included Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and Bollywood actor John Abraham.

The houses were built under the aegis of NGO Habitat for Humanity.

Carter volunteered his carpentry skills and raised money to boost the organisation's profile.

Since 1984, Carter donated one week of his time – and his building skills – every year to the organisation.

Carter, who left the White House in 1980 at the end of his first and only term as US President, had said in an interview that his mother Lillian joined the Peace Corps when she was 67 and worked in a leper colony near Mumbai.

"She was very near Bombay in a little village called Vikhroli," the former President had recalled, referring to what is now a central suburb of the megapolis.

Carter's association with Habitat began in 1984 when he donated his carpentry and manual labour skills for a week to renovate a building in New York.

The NGO, which helps homeowners build homes alongside volunteers, was founded in Americus, Georgia near Carter's hometown of Plains.

Habitat homes are not give-aways. It chooses beneficiaries from applicants depending on their ability to repay low-interest loans and the amount of sweat equity they can put into the projects.

The Georgia peanut farmer, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after he left office, died on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

He was 100 years old, the longest-lived former president in his country's history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, dies at 100
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, dies at 100
Jimmy Carter blasts Indo-US N-deal
Jimmy Carter blasts Indo-US N-deal
Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid backlash
Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid backlash
A US President Bids His Wife Farewell
A US President Bids His Wife Farewell
When Jimmy Carter Visited India
When Jimmy Carter Visited India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 India Facts About Rudyard Kipling

webstory image 2

Maine Pyar Kiya@35: What You Must Know

webstory image 3

7 Productivity-Boosting Laptop Accessories

VIDEOS

Kashmir turns into winter paradise after fresh snowfall1:01

Kashmir turns into winter paradise after fresh snowfall

Bihar Police brutality caught on camera3:57

Bihar Police brutality caught on camera

Watch how Indian soldiers patrol snow-clad area at 1,000 ft in sub-zero temperatures3:16

Watch how Indian soldiers patrol snow-clad area at 1,000...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD