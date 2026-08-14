Why 2 MP temples celebrated Independence Day four days early

Discover how two ancient temples in Madhya Pradesh, the Pashupatinath Temple and Bade Ganesh Temple, uniquely celebrate India's Independence Day on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi, aligning with the Hindu calendar's historical date of freedom.

IMAGE: A vendor sells tricolour flags at the roadside ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Neerj/ANI Photo

Key Points Two famous temples in Madhya Pradesh, Pashupatinath in Mandsaur and Bade Ganesh in Ujjain, celebrated Independence Day on August 11, four days before the national date.

This early celebration follows a unique tradition based on the Hindu calendar's Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi, which was the corresponding date for India's independence in 1947.

Special religious rituals, including 'abhishek' with 'durva' grass, flag hoisting, and a Tiranga Yatra, marked the patriotic celebrations at both ancient shrines.

The Pashupatinath Temple has observed this tradition since 1985, while the Bade Ganesh Temple also follows a decades-old practice of aligning national festivals with the Hindu calendar.

Devotees prayed for India's development by 2047, highlighting the blend of spiritual devotion and national pride in these unique observances.

While preparations are underway across India to celebrate the 80th Independence Day on August 15, two famous temples in Madhya Pradesh -- dedicated to Lords Shiva and Ganesh -- marked the national festival four days early on August 11.

Special religious rituals, prayers, flag hoisting and a Tiranga Yatra were highlights of Independence Day celebrations at these two temples -- one in Mandsaur district and the other in Ujjain.

Hindu Calendar Dictates Early Celebrations

The Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur and Bade Ganesh Temple in Ujjain follow a unique tradition of celebrating Independence Day on Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of Shravan, according to the Hindu calendar, instead of August 15.

Priests said August 15, 1947, when India gained independence from British rule, corresponded to Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi in the Hindu calendar.

This year, the Hindu calendar date for Independence Day fell on August 11.

At the ancient Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of the Shivna river in Mandsaur, about 250 km from Indore, special religious rituals were held on Tuesday to mark Independence Day.

Umesh Joshi, president of the Jyotish and Karmakand Parishad, an organisation of temple priests and devotees, told PTI that the eight-faced 'Shivling' at the Mandsaur temple was specially decorated and worshipped during the celebrations.

About 250 devotees attended the programme, and prasad (offering) was distributed.

"We performed an abhishek of the Shivling with water containing durva, a special type of grass used in worship, while chanting Vedic hymns. We prayed for India to become a developed nation by 2047," Joshi said.

He said Hindus traditionally believe that performing abhishek (sacred ritual bath) of Lord Shiva with water containing durva helps devotees overcome difficulties.

Joshi informed that the tradition of celebrating Independence Day on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi at the ancient temple is continuing since 1985.

Ujjain's Bade Ganesh Temple Joins Unique Observance

The famous Bade Ganesh Temple in Ujjain also celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday (August 11) with traditional devotion and enthusiasm.

Priest Akshat Vyas, associated with the temple management, said the shrine had followed a decades-old tradition of observing national festivals according to dates in the Hindu calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar (standard solar system of dates used in most parts of the world).

Lord Ganesh is also worshipped at the temple as the 'God of the republic', he maintained.

A Tiranga Yatra was taken out to the temple on August 11 amid drumbeats and patriotic slogans, Vyas said.

"After offering the national flag to Lord Ganesh on Independence Day, a special maha aarti (grand worship ritual) was performed. The tricolour was then hoisted on the temple's main spire," Vyas said.