HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Who's mastermind? Sonam, Kushwaha trade blame in honeymoon murder

Who's mastermind? Sonam, Kushwaha trade blame in honeymoon murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 18:33 IST

x

Sonam Raghuvanshi confessed to be part of the conspiracy to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and accused Raj Kushwaha of being the mastermind of the Indore-based businessman's murder, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sonam Raghuvanshi at Phulwari Sharif Police Station, in Patna before being taken to Shillong in Meghalaya, June 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

On the other hand, Kushwaha, Sonam's suspected boyfriend, put the blame for orchestrating the murder on her, deputy inspector general of police DNR Marak said on Thursday.

Sonam and Kushwaha are among the five people arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose decomposed body was recovered from a gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

 

"Sonam confessed to be a part of the conspiracy to kill her husband but we are yet to establish who the mastermind of the plot is. Both Sonam and Raj are blaming each other," Marak told PTI.

He said the investigation has started to unearth the conspiracy.

"There are inconsistencies in the statements collected individually of all the accused persons. We are also investigating the amount of money Sonam promised to pay to the hitmen and how much she had already paid," Marak said.

According to the senior officer, the police are verifying if any of them had made a recce of Sohra and the jungles of Nongriat before. The couple had stayed at a homestay in Nongriat.

None of the accused so far admitted to having conducted a recce, he said.

The SIT conducting the probe into the murder is seeking assistance from the police in Assam and other states to link all the evidence in the case.

The three hired killers from Indore stopped over for a night in Guwahati and procured from there a machete that was later used to kill Raja, he said.

The three and the couple arrived in the Meghalaya capital Shillong around the same time before they started for Sohra, about 65 km from here, last month, Marak said.

Raja (29) and Sonam (24) went missing in the hills of Sohra on May 23, while his body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2.

A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered. Police have also arrested her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three contract killers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How tourist guide helped crack Meghalaya honeymoon murder
How tourist guide helped crack Meghalaya honeymoon murder
Honeymoon murder: Sonam among 5 accused sent to 8-day police custody
Honeymoon murder: Sonam among 5 accused sent to 8-day police custody
Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken
Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken
'We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past, Raja was very happy'
'We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past, Raja was very happy'
'Mangalsutra', ring key to cracking honeymoon murder case
'Mangalsutra', ring key to cracking honeymoon murder case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel building after AI crash0:33

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel...

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in Ahmedabad1:16

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in...

'US invite for Pak Army chief despite Op Sindoor a setback for India'5:56

'US invite for Pak Army chief despite Op Sindoor a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD