News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » WHO warns against use of 2 India-made cough syrups in Uzbekistan

WHO warns against use of 2 India-made cough syrups in Uzbekistan

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 12, 2023 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that two cough syrups made by Noida-based company Marion Biotech should not be used for children in Uzbekistan.

In a medical product alert on Wednesday, the WHO said the 'substandard medical products', manufactured by Marion Biotech, 'are products that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification'.

 

'This WHO Medical Product Alert refers to two substandard (contaminated) products, identified in Uzbekistan and reported to WHO on 22 December 2022. Substandard medical products are products that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification,' the WHO said in an alert released on its website.

'The two products are AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup. The stated manufacturer of both products is MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products,' the alert added.

Noida-based pharma Marion Biotech has come under a cloud as reports emerged about the death of children after consuming cough syrup came in from Uzbekistan.

According to WHO, laboratory analysis of samples of cough syrups, undertaken by national quality control laboratories of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan found both products contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and /or ethylene glycol as contaminants.

'Both of these products may have marketing authorisations in other countries in the region. They may also have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions,' the WHO alert added.

The UN health agency added that 'the substandard products referenced in this Alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death'.

On December 22, Uzbekistan alleged that 18 children had died after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech company.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Toxins in cough syrups, other drugs due to plastic bottling
Toxins in cough syrups, other drugs due to plastic bottling
'Most countries won't forgive deaths of children'
'Most countries won't forgive deaths of children'
BJP, Cong spar over syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan
BJP, Cong spar over syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan
Virat's Birthday Wish For 'Heartbeat'
Virat's Birthday Wish For 'Heartbeat'
North headed for severe cold spell with sub-zero temp
North headed for severe cold spell with sub-zero temp
'Thank u Mr C & Rajamouli Garu'
'Thank u Mr C & Rajamouli Garu'
Why's There Turmoil In Start-Up World?
Why's There Turmoil In Start-Up World?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Govt Wants To Ban These Cough Meds

Why Govt Wants To Ban These Cough Meds

Now, Uzbekistan links deaths of 18 kids to Indian syrup

Now, Uzbekistan links deaths of 18 kids to Indian syrup

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances