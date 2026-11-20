A mysterious 19th-century iron safe, discovered at the historic Lalbagh Palace in Indore, has sparked intrigue as authorities prepare to unlock its secrets, potentially revealing hidden treasures or documents from the Holkar dynasty.

IMAGE: A view of the Rajwada Palace of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 19th-century iron safe, weighing 150 kg, was discovered on November 17 during development work at Indore's Lalbagh Palace complex.

The Madhya Pradesh Archaeology Department will chemically treat the safe before experts open it, with the entire process to be videographed.

Both a trust linked to the Holkar family and an individual have requested to be present during the opening, while a woman claims the safe as her ancestral property.

The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Educational Trust aims to preserve any historical documents or objects found inside the safe.

The mystery surrounding the locked iron safe found two days ago in the historic Lalbagh Palace complex of the erstwhile Holkar rulers here will continue for a while as it will first undergo chemical treatment, an archaeology department official said.

A trust associated with the Holkar family and an individual have requested that the safe be opened in their presence, while a woman has claimed that it was her ancestral property.

Discovery Of The Historic Safe

K L Dabhi, deputy director of the Madhya Pradesh archaeology department, told PTI that the safe was found on November 17 in the debris during ongoing development work at the Lalbagh Palace complex.

The iron safe, weighing 150 kg, dates back to the 19th century, he said.

"We will first chemically treat the safe. Then, as per the established procedure, experts will be called to open the lock after informing the district administration. The unlocking process will be videographed," Dabhi said.

Lal Bagh Palace and its entire complex are state-protected monuments, and the archaeological department has jurisdiction over any items found underground, he said.

Claims And Preservation Efforts

Meanwhile, the archaeological department has received applications from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Educational Trust and one Gautam Rao Holkar requesting that the safe be opened in the presence of their representatives.

A woman named Vandana Soni claimed while speaking to reporters that the safe was her ancestral property and had been brought to Indore from Guna.

Manoj Malviya, secretary of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Educational Trust, said, "Our intention is not to claim the safe. We want that if any documents or other objects of historical importance related to the former Holkar dynasty are found in it, they should be preserved as heritage."

According to experts, Lalbagh Palace was built between 1886 and 1926 by three generations of the Holkar dynasty. The three-story palace is influenced by European architectural styles.