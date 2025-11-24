HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India: Rajnath

Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India: Rajnath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 09:56 IST

x

Recalling Bharatiya Janata Party patriarch L K Advani's words on Sindh's civilisational connect with India despite the Partition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said "borders can change" and "tomorrow Sindh may return to India".

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations, Samriddh Bharat Program, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

In his address at an event hosted by the Sindhi community here, he said that "Advani ji wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the matter of separation of Sindh from India".

Pakistan was created as a result of the 1947 Partition of then-undivided India, and the Sindh region near the river Indus has been part of Pakistan since then.

 

"Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus considered the Indus River (Sindhu in Hindi) sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam (holiest of the waters) of Mecca.

"This is Advani ji's quote. Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own; no matter where they are, they will always be ours," he said.

Singh, however, did not mention the title of the book he was referring to.

In 2017, Advani, who had also served as a deputy prime minister, at an event in Delhi had said, "I believe that India appears incomplete without Sindh".

Advani, who was born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, the capital of Sindh Province (now in Pakistan), had lamented that his birthplace was not a part of India anymore.

In his address on Sunday, Rajnath Singh said that after the Partition, a large segment of the Indus River went to the Pakistani side, and the entire Sindh Province is in Pakistan.

"But, this does not mean that for us the importance of Sindhu, Sindh and Sindhi has lessened. It still holds the same importance as thousands of years ago," the defence minister said.

The word Sindh is associated with the cultural identity of India and the Sindhi community, he said.

Referring to the national anthem, Singh asserted that "even today people sing with pride, '...Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha', and they will continue to sing, and forever sing it, and sing it till we exist".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'Pak Under Complete Army Control, Not Good For India'
'Pak Under Complete Army Control, Not Good For India'
'PoK part of India, physical jurisdiction soon'
'PoK part of India, physical jurisdiction soon'
No more talks, just PoK: India's global stance on Pak
No more talks, just PoK: India's global stance on Pak
'Some people think we would have gone for PoK, but...'
'Some people think we would have gone for PoK, but...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

Protest turns chaos! Demonstrators use chilli spray on Delhi Police personnel DCP chilling revelation3:18

Protest turns chaos! Demonstrators use chilli spray on...

Wife Afshan s final salute to wing commander Nimansh Syal in Kangra Dubai Tejas Crash5:12

Wife Afshan s final salute to wing commander Nimansh Syal...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath applauds Saint Giananand s GIEO Gita work on Geeta Prerana Utsav0:58

UP CM Yogi Adityanath applauds Saint Giananand s GIEO...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO