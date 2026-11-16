Who is shielding VSR Ventures? Rohit targets Fadnavis in Ajit Pawar crash

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has ignited a political controversy by accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding aviation firm VSR Ventures and its owner in the ongoing probe into the plane crash that tragically killed ex-Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, demanding a CBI investigation.

IMAGE: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar addresses a press conference on the suspected death of late deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai, November 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday accused Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VSR Ventures and its owner VK Singh in the probe into the plane crash that killed ex-Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Pawar demanded the investigation be transferred from the state CID to the CBI, alleging political influence and financial connections are protecting the firm.

The BJP, through spokesperson Navnath Ban, dismissed Pawar's allegations as low-level politics and a publicity stunt, highlighting VSR's long-standing service to political parties.

Pawar questioned the cancellation of a tender with stringent safety conditions and the continuation of the contract with VSR, especially after Ajit Pawar's death in a VSR aircraft.

Allegations include Fadnavis's alleged attendance at a VSR owner's son's wedding and a meeting between Fadnavis and VK Singh at Delhi airport on April 5 where a file was exchanged.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding aviation firm VSR Ventures and its owner in the probe into the plane crash that killed ex-deputy CM Ajit Pawar, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against them.

Allegations Against Chief Minister

Fadnavis' party BJP hit back at the Opposition legislator, saying he was engaging in low-level politics and just seeking publicity.

Addressing a press conference Mumbai, Rohit Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, claimed Fadnavis was protecting VSR Ventures owner VK Singh and demanded that the probe into the January 28 crash which killed his uncle, be handed over to the CBI from the state CID.

The NCP-SP MLA, however, clarified he was not accusing Fadnavis or any other individual of causing the crash or carrying out sabotage, but alleged they were protecting those who should be investigated.

"If they have the courage, they should immediately take action against VSR and VK Singh and put them (the aviation firm owner) in jail. The investigation should be transferred from the state CID to the CBI immediately," Rohit Pawar insisted.

He alleged that the CM was using his influence to protect Singh and VSR Ventures because of their financial resources and connections.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR, crashed near the Baramati air strip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

BJP Dismisses Claims

State BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban accused Rohit Pawar of engaging in low-level politics and seeking publicity through his allegations.

Ban said, "Rohit Pawar is a publicity-hungry and greedy personality. This is nothing but an attempt to undermine the importance of the statue unveiling ceremony of late Ajit Pawar scheduled today (Monday). There is nothing else to it."

The BJP member pointed out that several political leaders from the state have travelled in aircraft operated by the private airline.

"VSR has been providing services to political parties and state governments since 2013. Therefore, not just Chief Minister Fadnavis, but several political leaders have travelled in aircraft operated by the company. As a result, several leaders have developed close relations not only with Rohit Singh (son of VK Singh), but also with (VSR) pilots.

"Attending their weddings is a normal thing. Several leaders also have photographs with pilots and co-pilots. Making allegations based on a single photograph is extremely low-level politics," Ban said.

The state BJP chief spokesperson said Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar should speak on the allegations made by his party's MLA.

"Through what he did today, Rohit Pawar has thrown into the dust the values instilled by senior leader Sharad Pawar and the mature political culture of Maharashtra. No amount of condemnation would be sufficient," Ban maintained.

"We demand that the NCP (SP) and respected Sharad Pawar himself respond to the allegations made by Rohit Pawar," the BJP member insisted.

Questions Over Tender Process

Rohit Pawar, at his press conference, referred to Fadnavis' speech given earlier in the day in Pune, saying political friendship should not remain confined to public addresses.

"If you want to send a message that friendship in politics is real and not merely something spoken about in speeches, then you must take action against VSR and VK Singh. You have to demonstrate that political friendship is genuine and not limited to speeches," the MLA said.

He said the Maharashtra government had initially floated a tender for aircraft services with stringent safety conditions, including an accident-free record, no ongoing investigation and no debarment by any organisation, but these were overlooked later.

According to the NCP (SP) MLA, Ajit Pawar wanted the government to ensure that ministers, including the CM and his deputies, travelled in safe aircraft operated by companies with clean safety records.

However, he alleged that the tender was cancelled and the existing arrangement with the same company continued, with VSR receiving a major share of the work.

"Ajit Dada (as Ajit Pawar was popularly called) wanted a tender in which safety was the central consideration, with an accident-free record and no ongoing investigation. Unfortunately, this good tender was cancelled and the contract was continued with the same company," Rohit Pawar stated.

He claimed the cancellation of the tender and continuation of the contract with VSR raised serious questions, particularly since Ajit Pawar subsequently died in an accident involving an aircraft operated by the company.

Alleged Political Connections

The NCP (SP) leader referred to the wedding ceremony of businessman Rohit Singh (son of VK Singh), held at a hotel in Jaipur on November 21-22, 2024, and claimed several influential political figures attended it.

He claimed Maharashtra leaders, including Fadnavis, visited the wedding venue briefly around the time of the state Assembly election results, when political uncertainty was high.

The NCP (SP) MLA also referred to an alleged meeting between Fadnavis and VK Singh at the Delhi airport on April 5, claiming the VSR Ventures owner had handed over a file to the Maharashtra CM.

The Opposition legislator said he did not know the contents of the file and demanded that CCTV footage from the airport be made public.

"I am not saying that you (the CM) were responsible for Ajit Dada's accident or sabotage. But we firmly believe that you are protecting VSR and VK Singh," Rohit Pawar claimed.

The NCP (SP) leader said he was prepared to face political and business consequences for raising the issues related to the air crash.

"I have not entered politics for any post. I have come into politics as a self-respecting Marathi person and represent the people of Maharashtra," he insisted.

Demand for Criminal Investigation

Rohit Pawar said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was conducting a technical investigation into the crash, while the CID was expected to examine whether criminal negligence or any other offence was involved in the air disaster.

"Technical investigation and criminal investigation are two different things. The AAIB examines what happened to the aircraft, whether the lights failed, whether fuel ran out or what went wrong. But a criminal investigation has to establish whether a crime was committed," he said.

He claimed the regulator DGCA had flagged irregularities involving aircraft operated by VSR.

"If the DGCA itself has acknowledged irregularities in aircraft operated by VSR, and Ajit Dada was travelling in a VSR aircraft, why was an FIR not registered against the company and its officials for culpable homicide, murder or negligence?" he asked.