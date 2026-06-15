Who are the key players in the US-Iran peace deal?

A historic peace deal between the US and Iran, announced by President Donald Trump and set for signing in Switzerland, has been meticulously crafted by a diverse group of key diplomatic figures from both nations and crucial Pakistani mediators.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Oval Office, Washington, DC, June 11, 2026. Daniel Heuer/Reuters



Key Points US President Donald Trump announced a finalised peace deal between the US and Iran, scheduled for signing on June 19 in Switzerland.

Key US figures involved include Vice President J D Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and former adviser Jared Kushner, who were instrumental in shaping the negotiations.

Iran's diplomatic efforts were led by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, following the assassinations of supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Ali Larijani.

Pakistan played a crucial mediating role, with army chief field marshal Asim Munir and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif leading efforts to bridge gaps between the two nations.

Pakistani deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also engaged in extensive talks to de-escalate tensions and facilitate the agreement.

US President Donald Trump announced on June 15 that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end the war between them. The peace agreement is set to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland. Here is a look at the key players shaping diplomacy on all sides.

Key US Negotiators

Donald Trump: The US president, who has focused much of his second-term foreign policy on the idea that he is a peacemaker, has been the driving force behind the push for a deal with Iran. He has positioned the deal as a signature foreign policy achievement of his second term.

J D Vance: The US vice president has been a key figure in the administration's war cabinet, helping shape Washington's negotiating posture as the conflict entered its fourth month.

Vance has been closely involved in deliberations over the terms of the 14-point memorandum of understanding that forms the basis of the emerging deal.

He led the US delegation during the marathon talks with Iran held in Islamabad in early April.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance. Photograph: ANI Photo

Steve Witkoff: Trump's special envoy and point man for West Asia, Witkoff has led the American negotiating team in back-channel talks with Iranian interlocutors. He has been instrumental in hammering out the framework deal, working closely with Pakistani mediators to bridge the gaps between the two sides.

Jared Kushner: Trump's son-in-law and a former senior White House adviser, now operating in an informal capacity, has been part of the broader American diplomatic effort, drawing on his West Asia contacts from Trump's first term to help facilitate the negotiations, alongside Witkoff and Vance.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions, listen, April 12, 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

Iranian Diplomatic Figures

Ali Larijani: The secretary of the powerful Supreme National Security Council was the de facto leader of Iran after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28 until his own killing in mid-March in US-Israeli strikes.

IMAGE: Iran's supreme national security council secretary Ali Larijani speaks at a meeting, Beirut, Lebanon, August 13, 2025. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

Abbas Araghchi: The foreign minister emerged as one of Iran's most influential voices in foreign affairs during the conflict with the US.

Araghchi has played a key role in managing Iran's relationships with global powers, neighbouring countries, and international institutions. He has been the main representative for Iran in discussions with Pakistan's mediating team.

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at a press conference following a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2025. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Pool/Reuter s

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: The speaker of Iran's parliament, viewed as a hardliner, has been a key figure in Iran's peace talks with the United States. He was Iran's chief negotiator in the first direct talks with the US in decades, held in Islamabad in early April.

IMAGE: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf meets with chief of Defence Forces of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Tehran, Iran, May 23, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Pakistan's Mediating Role

Field Marshal Asim Munir: Pakistan's Army Chief has played a crucial role in shaping Islamabad's mediation efforts, making it the country's most significant diplomatic intervention in decades. His behind-the-scenes communications with both American and Iranian representatives have been largely credited with preventing the talks from falling apart.

Shehbaz Sharif: The prime minister of Pakistan has taken a prominent role as a mediator in the discussions, revealing on X this past Saturday that the agreement is expected to be finalised "within the next 24 hours" and signed electronically.

Earlier, Pakistan hosted the first direct talks between the US and Iran in 47 years in April.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Photograph: Reuters

Ishaq Dar: Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister has played a crucial role in Islamabad's mediation efforts. He has engaged in talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, and foreign ministers from numerous countries around the world.

Additionally, he has been coordinating with regional partners, including Turkey and Qatar, to ensure that diplomatic efforts continue.

IMAGE: Pakistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar attends a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, US, May 26, 2026. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Mohsin Naqvi: A key ally of Army Chief Munir, Pakistan's Interior Minister Naqvi travelled to Tehran multiple times for meetings with the Iranian leadership as part of Islamabad's push to de-escalate tensions in the region. His visit was seen as a confidence-building measure ahead of the anticipated signing.