White House launches 'Trump TV' amid media access dispute

The White House has officially launched 'Trump TV', a new 24/7 streaming platform providing dedicated presidential content, amidst an escalating dispute with major news organisations over press access, which President Trump defends by citing concerns over 'fake news'.

IMAGE: The launch coincides with an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and major news organisations like CNN, Politico, and MS NOW over White House press access. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

Key Points The White House has launched 'Trump TV', a 24/7 streaming platform dedicated to presidential content, including past speeches and administration updates.

President Trump defends restricting access to outlets he accuses of publishing 'fake news', stating they have an obligation to be fair.

The administration argues that the First Amendment protects media's right to publish but not guaranteed access to White House grounds.

Trump criticised a lawsuit filed by the news organisations and questioned the decision of US District Judge Timothy Kelly, suggesting an appeal if the court rules against the administration.

The White House on Monday (local time) launched "Trump TV", a 24/7 streaming platform featuring past speeches by US President Donald Trump, administration announcements and updates, providing viewers with a dedicated platform for presidential content.

Announcing the launch, the official X account of The White House said, "IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can."

White House Broadcasts Presidential Content

During the launch, the White House broadcast footage of Trump's previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States. The launch comes amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and several major news organisations over White House press access.

Earlier, Trump defended restrictions imposed on CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after the three organisations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to revoke access for their journalists.

Speaking to reporters outside Gracie Mansion following his meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump dismissed suggestions that media organisations could boycott him.

"They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press," Trump said.

Trump Defends Media Restrictions

Trump said the media had an obligation to report fairly and defended his administration's decision to restrict outlets he accused of publishing what he called "fake news".

"I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house," Trump said, referring to the White House.

The White House has defended the restrictions, arguing that the First Amendment protects the media's right to publish but does not guarantee individual organisations access to the White House grounds, briefing room or presidential press pool.

CNN, Politico and MS NOW have challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that the government should not determine which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.

Legal Challenge and Presidential Response

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the lawsuit and questioned the decision by US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed to the federal bench during Trump's first term. The case was assigned to Kelly after CNN, Politico and MS NOW sought court intervention to restore their White House press access.

"As expected, Fake News CNN, Politico ... and MSNOW ... have brought suit to gain access to the White House, and your President, ME!" Trump said.

Referring to Judge Kelly, Trump said he was "sadly, appointed by 'TRUMP'" and suggested his administration would appeal if the court ruled against it. "In other words, almost without question and, as usual, we'll go for appeal because Fake News people and publications that only write negatively, and who violate our National Security by writing false and defamatory stories with unknown 'sources,' shouldn't be allowed access to the most important Office anywhere in the World," Trump said.

The President said the Oval Office should be treated with "Decorum, Respect, and Dignity" and accused the three organisations of distorting his record and coverage of his administration. "FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, and I will do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives," Trump said.

The dispute has also affected the White House television pool, which provides shared footage of presidential events to participating news organisations.

Trump is currently in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly and is scheduled to participate in the high-level General Debate and hold meetings with several world leaders.