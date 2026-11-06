Man Who Exposed Fake Certificate Racket Found Dead

An individual who reportedly exposed a widespread racket involving forged sports certificates for government jobs was found dead in Maharashtra, prompting a police investigation into the apparent suicide.

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Key Points Vaibhav Chavan (26), who reportedly exposed a forged sports certificate racket, was found dead in Imampur village on Thursday.

Police officials stated that Chavan's death appeared to be a suicide, and an accidental death case was registered.

Oral information suggests Chavan had previously complained about fabricated certificates, though no formal complaint was received.

Pune Police had in September unearthed a racket involving over 1,000 fake Kurash certificates used by candidates for government jobs under the sports quota.

A man who had reportedly exposed a racket providing forged sports certificates to apply for jobs in the police force was found hanging from a tree in the district, an official said on Friday.

Investigation Into Alleged Suicide

Vaibhav Chavan (26) was found dead in Imampur village on Thursday and it appeared to be a suicide, said an official of Beed Rural Police Station. Chavan was not a resident of the village.

The official did not confirm whether Chavan was the one who had complained about the racket exposed by Pune Police two months ago.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said.

"The initial report indicates that this is a case of (suicide by) hanging. We have not received any complaint as of now,'' the official said.

"We also received oral information that Chavan had earlier filed a complaint about fabricated certificates. No formal complaint has been received," he added.

Further probe was on, he said.

Pune Police had in September unearthed a racket involving the distribution of more than 1,000 fake certificates of Kurash tournaments to candidates seeking government jobs under the sports quota, and arrested two persons.

The accused had allegedly fabricated records for state-level Kurash (a form of upright jacket wrestling) competitions that were never held, with police identifying at least 60 people who had used these documents to apply for government posts.