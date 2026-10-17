'Where are Dipke, Neha Bora?' CJP, AISA question Delhi police

Student leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police during protests on Friday, sparking allegations from their respective parties, CJP and AISA, that they are being held incommunicado and denied legal access.

IMAGE: Police detain CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of the tricolour march at Connaught Place in New Delhi, October 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and AISA leaders, Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, were detained by Delhi Police on Friday during protests in the national capital.

Both parties allege their leaders are being held at undisclosed locations and denied access to legal counsel and associates.

CJP questioned why the government treats youth like terrorists and demanded answers from Delhi Police regarding Dipke's whereabouts.

AISA claimed Neha Bora was initially at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri before being moved to an undisclosed location in a car with blacked-out windows.

Police sources confirmed Dipke and Bora's detentions, stating around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students Association on Friday questioned the whereabouts of their leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, alleging the two were being denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by the Delhi police during protests in the national capital.

Allegations Of Undisclosed Locations

The CJP alleged that its founder Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and that it had lost contact with him, while the AISA claimed its president Bora was being held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

"The Delhi police have taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP said in a post on X.

"Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!" it said.

"@DelhiPolice where have you taken Abhijeet? You owe an answer to us. Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! "How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?" the CJP asked.

"You Detain One Abhijeet, Thousands Of Abhijeet Will Stand Up! You Jail One Saurav, Thousands Of Saurav Will Hit The Street! You Jail One Ashutosh, Thousands Of Ashutosh Will Reach Delhi!" "Trianga Is Our Jaan, Trianga Is Our Shaan! Nobody Can Stop Us!!!!" it said.

AISA's Concerns For Neha Bora

In a post on X, AISA said Bora was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

In a subsequent post, it claimed she is being taken from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force station, Mangolpuri, to an undisclosed location in a car with illegally blacked-out windows.

"The Delhi police please answer why was Neha detained alone in by plain clothed men in a bus? Her last location shows that she was taken to Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mangalapuri. Then why is the PS saying that she is not there," former AISA president N Sai Balaji said.

"Is Delhi Police trying to kidnap her & arrest her," he asked.

In an earlier statement, AISA said, "In the van Neha has been detained. There two people in civil dress who are not detainees."

"We demand to know has Delhi Police hired people outside their force? Is Neha safe," it asked.

Police Confirm Detentions

Dipke was detained from Jhandewalan while on his way to Connaught Place, while Bora was detained at Mandi House, police sources said.

Police said around 150 people had been detained as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.