Rediff.com  » News » When Shivraj Chouhan Celebrated Karwa Chauth

When Shivraj Chouhan Celebrated Karwa Chauth

By Rediff News Bureau
October 13, 2022 15:35 IST
How Karwa Chauth is being celebrated across India.

 

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh observe Karwa Chauth at their residence in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Woman perform Karwa Chauth rituals on the occasion in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth rituals in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women from the Sindhi community exchange thaalis as part of the Karwa Chauth puja at the Shri Paramhans Advait Mat temple in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman buys bangles at a market in Jammu for Karwa Chauth. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman looks to buy bangles at the Adalat Bazar in Patiala for Karwa Chauth. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women shop for cosmetics in Jammu in time for Karwa Chauth. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A women shows her hands adorned with mehndi on the eve of Karwa Chauth in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women get mehndi applied on their hands in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Karwa Chauth shopping at a market in Ghaziabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Married women get mehndi applied on their hands in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

