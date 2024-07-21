When Ramdev can reveal identity, why can't Rehman: Yoga guru on Kanwar Yatra order

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday justified the order for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, saying no one should have any problem in introducing themselves.

IMAGE: Yoga guru Ramdev. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"When Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rehman have any problem?" he told reporters in Haridwar.

Ramdev's remark comes after the Muzaffarnagar Police last week sparked a controversy by asking all hotels, restaurants and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route to put up signboards with their owners' names, address and mobile number.

On July 19, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the controversial order across the state and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place there.

Agreeing with the decision of both the state governments, Ramdev said one does not need to hide their name, but do one's work with truth and honesty.

"If the work is done with truth and honesty, then whether the person is a Hindu or a Muslim or belongs to any other religion or class, he should be proud of himself," the yoga guru said.

He added that the things being fabricated in this matter are wrong.

Regarding the opposition parties' criticism of the order, Ramdev said their protest has a political motive and some people even oppose the "god-like" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is condemnable.

"This kind of hatred and feeling of animosity, whether it is for the prime minister of the country, for Hindus, or for any other religion or caste, is not acceptable in any way. This is not the eternal culture or 'sanskaar' of India. The culture of India is based on non-violence, love, coexistence, harmony and unity," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand authorities on Sunday said the state police and administration have completed their preparations for the Kanwar Yatra starting from Monday.

Additional Director General of Police A P Anshuman and Inspector General of Police of Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnyal took stock of the preparations for the Kanwar Mela, officials said.

For the sake of arrangements, the entire Kanwar fair area has been divided into 13 super zones, 31 zones and 126 sectors, they said.

Apart from the state police, a bomb disposal squad, eight companies of paramilitary forces of the Centre and four teams of sniffer dogs will also be deployed for the fair, they added.

Apart from this, 22 drone cameras will be used to keep an eye on the activities, while CCTV cameras will also monitor people's movements.

Every year in the month of Saavan, devotees of Lord Shiva from many states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana reach Haridwar and Rishikesh carrying Kanwad to collect holy water from Ganga.