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When Rahul, Priyanka Gheraoed Modi's Home

By REDIFF NEWS July 22, 2026 06:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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On July 21, 2026 in New Delhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, D K Shivakumar, V D Satheesan, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others staged a protest at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding the resignations of Modi, Home Minister Amit A Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who turned 84 on Tuesday, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others protest at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, here and below. Photograph: ANI

 

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

All photographs & Video Grabs: ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protest

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

 

Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest Modi's Home

 

Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest Modi's Home

 

Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest Modi's Home

 

Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest Modi's Home

 

Delhi Police detain Charanjit Singh Channi

IMAGE: Delhi police detain former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during the protest.

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

IMAGE: Minister of State in the prime minister's office Dr Jitendra Singh speaks to Rahul Gandhi at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress protest, Narendra Modi's home

IMAGE: A Congress worker speaks to the media as he is detained by the Delhi police during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Congress MP Imran Masood

IMAGE: Congress MP Imran Masood speaks to the media during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

IMAGE: Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa speaks to the media while being detained by the police during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

IMAGE: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to the media while being detained by the Delhi police during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury

IMAGE: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury speaks to the media during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest Modi's Home

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi speaks to a police officer during the Congress protest outside the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

Delhi police detain Congress workers=

IMAGE: Delhi police detain Congress workers protesting outside the PM's residence.

 

Rahul Gandhi Congress Protest Modi's Home

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near Modi's residence as Congress leaders stage a protest.

 

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi

IMAGE: Here and below, Rahul Gandhi being detained by the Delhi police.

 

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi

 

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi

 

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi

 

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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