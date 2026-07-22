When Rahul, Priyanka Gheraoed Modi's Home

On July 21, 2026 in New Delhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, D K Shivakumar, V D Satheesan, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others staged a protest at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding the resignations of Modi, Home Minister Amit A Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who turned 84 on Tuesday, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others protest at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, here and below. Photograph: ANI

All photographs & Video Grabs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi police detain former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during the protest.

IMAGE: Minister of State in the prime minister's office Dr Jitendra Singh speaks to Rahul Gandhi at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: A Congress worker speaks to the media as he is detained by the Delhi police during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: Congress MP Imran Masood speaks to the media during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa speaks to the media while being detained by the police during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to the media while being detained by the Delhi police during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury speaks to the media during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi speaks to a police officer during the Congress protest outside the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

IMAGE: Delhi police detain Congress workers protesting outside the PM's residence.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near Modi's residence as Congress leaders stage a protest.

IMAGE: Here and below, Rahul Gandhi being detained by the Delhi police.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff