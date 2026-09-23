When poll panel rift spilled into the open

Explore the recurring internal conflicts and historical disagreements among India's Election Commissioners, from past CECs clashing with colleagues to recent objections over voter list revisions, revealing a pattern of institutional dissent.

IMAGE: Delhi police officials outside the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points India's Election Commission has a history of internal disagreements among its commissioners.

Notable past instances include CEC N Gopalaswami's attempt to remove Navin Chawla and T N Seshan's legal battle against a multi-member commission.

Ashok Lavasa's dissent notes during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were not included in final orders.

Rajiv Kumar's attempt to file a separate affidavit in 2021 also led to public differences with the then CEC.

Recent objections by incumbent Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi highlight ongoing concerns over decision-making and voter list revisions.

The differences between the election commissioners over the ongoing SIR have brought to the fore various past cases where members of the poll authority had divergent views which came out in the open.

Historical Instances of EC Dissent

In 2009, then chief election commissioner (CEC) N Gopalaswami sought the removal of fellow commissioner late Navin Chawla over alleged partisan conduct. The government rejected the recommendation, and Chawla went on to become CEC.

An even sharper clash preceded this one. Between 1993 and 1995, then CEC late T N Seshan went to court to challenge the creation of a multi-member Commission, leading to a legal battle with fellow commissioners M S Gill and G V G Krishnamurthy.

After his term as CEC ended, Gill joined the Congress and was made a Union minister.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then election commissioner Ashok Lavasa had given dissent notes on clean chits to top BJP leaders over alleged model code violations.

He had demanded that the dissent notes be included on record in the final published order. But noting that executive orders of the EC do not have a provision for attaching dissent notes in final decisions, his demand was turned down by the Commission then headed by Sunil Arora.

Lavasa later resigned from EC to join the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In May 2021, then election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who later became the CEC, attempted to file a separate affidavit with the Madras high court and the Supreme Court, defending the poll body against a court observation.

The observations were made by the Madras high court, which said that the Election Commission was 'singularly responsible' for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to its handling of assembly elections.

Then CEC Sushil Chandra was against the affidavit that Kumar wanted to file. Their differences came out in the open and made headlines.

Current Challenges and Opposition Reactions

The poll authority is yet again under fire after incumbent Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi red-flagged a variety of issues, including deletion of voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list and raised objections to the decision-making process 14 times in the past few months.

Reacting to it, the Election Commission asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution and all its orders 'are an outcome of the unanimous decisions of the full Commission in the past one year'.

The opposition parties, which have been critical of the EC over the SIR of electoral rolls, latched on to the issue to demand immediate impeachment proceedings against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament.