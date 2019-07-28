News
Rediff.com  » News » 'When mother kisses son, is it sex?': Manjhi backs Azam

'When mother kisses son, is it sex?': Manjhi backs Azam

July 28, 2019 20:23 IST

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan whose sexist remark against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rama Devi inside Parliament drew widespread criticism, has now found the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

"When a brother and sister meet, they kiss. Does it equal sex? A mother kisses her son and the son kisses his mother. Is that sex? Azam Khan's statement is misinterpreted. So, he should apologise but not resign," Manjhi said.

The SP leader had created a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi when she was presiding over the debate on the triple talaq bill this Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

 

Despite several BJP MPs seeking an apology from Khan for his remarks, he has not apologised and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has assured the House that he will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties.

Source: ANI
