Rediff.com  » News » When Ivanka Trump Attended Court

When Ivanka Trump Attended Court

By REDIFF NEWS
November 09, 2023 11:50 IST
Her infamous dad, her brothers Donald Jr and Eric testified before her, but none of them matched the glamour and style Ivanka Trump did when she attended the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at the New York state supreme court in Manhattan on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Ivanka arrives at the court. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'I am not an accountant,' Donald J Trump's eldest daughter told the court. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivanka walks the hallway before she appears in court. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Unlike her dad who was censured by the judge for his comments, Ivanka offered no snarky words about the judge or prosecution to the assembled media. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivanka turned 42 last week on October 30. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivanka is shown multiple exhibits on the witness stand by a prosecutor as defense lawyer Christopher Kise objects before Judge Arthur Engoron in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Only in America could a former taxi driver rise to be a judge who decides the future of a former president who currently leads US President Joe Biden in the polls.
Of Judge Arthur Engoron, seen in this courtroom sketch, Associated Press noted, 'He's driven a taxi cab, played in a band and protested the Vietnam War. As a New York City judge, Arthur Engoron has resolved hundreds of disputes, deciding everything from zoning and free speech issues to a custody fight over a dog named Stevie.' Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Louis Solomon of the New York attorney general's office questions Ivanka on the witness stand in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivanka is shown multiple exhibits on the witness stand by Louis Solomon in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivanka leaves the court. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Even though she is close to her father, Ivanka has kept a distance from Donald J Trump's re-election campaign. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

