When I became MLA, Amit Shah was a kid: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, branding them 'anti-religion' over an alleged 'purification' ritual in Uttarakhand and challenging their claims of patriotism by questioning their role in India's freedom struggle.

IMAGE: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting, on Monday. Photograph: @INCIndia_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge labelled the BJP 'anti-religion' after an alleged 'purification' ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand following his speech.

Kharge questioned the BJP's 'selective interpretation of religious values' and criticised the party for reducing religion to such acts.

He challenged BJP and RSS leaders to identify any members who participated in India's freedom struggle, asserting that the Congress fought for independence.

Kharge accused the BJP of being 'anti-national' and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks against Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family.

The Congress chief highlighted that 10 out of 12 Goa ministers were former Congress leaders who defected, calling them 'traitors' and urging voters not to support them.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party 'anti-religion', citing an alleged 'purification' ritual following his speech in Uttarakhand and questioned the ruling party's 'selective interpretation of religious values'.

Addressing a public meeting in South Goa, Kharge attacked the BJP over its claims of patriotism, challenging its leadership to identify party members who fought for India's independence.

The Congress chief's remarks have come amid a series of attacks between the ruling BJP and Congress in Goa over issues, including patriotism, religion, defections, land ownership and the recent controversy surrounding Vande Mataram.

Allegations of 'Anti-Religion' Stance

"You (BJP) are anti-religion because when a person like me goes to Uttarakhand and gives a speech in front of lakhs of people, two days later you conduct a purification ceremony at the building," he said.

The alleged 'purification' took place at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand where Kharge had made a speech on August 8.

"Does your religion teach this? Do your people teach this? Do your gurus teach you to do this?" he charged.

Religion should not be reduced to such acts, he said, questioning the BJP over its 'selective interpretation of religious values'.

Challenging Patriotism Claims

The Congress chief also slammed the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over their claims of patriotism, challenging the saffron party leaders to identify those in the organisations who fought in the freedom struggle.

"Our people fought for the country's independence. You fought too? Tell me, which BJP person fought for this country's independence? Which RSS person fought for this country's independence? And you lecture us about patriotism?" he charged.

Kharge alleged that the BJP had no moral authority to question the patriotism of Congress leaders.

"These people are anti-national. You are the anti-India ones," he said.

He charged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had frequently criticised former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family.

Political Career and Defections in Goa

"When I became an MLA, Amit Shah had not even risen to prominence. How much political future did he have then?" Kharge said, referring to his long political career.

"I am a representative of the people. And as a representative of the people, I will keep travelling, I will keep speaking, I will keep fighting, and I will keep exposing and defeating these people," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Goa, Kharge noted that of the state's 12 ministers, 10 were former Congress leaders who had defected.

"Our people won by a huge margin in Goa, but the defectors -- some people fled -- and today, out of 12 ministers, 10 are from the Congress," he said.

He described the defectors as 'traitors' and alleged that their switching sides had hurt Goa's morality and self-respect.

"Do not vote for the traitors. If you vote for them, you too will become a traitor," Kharge said, appealing to voters to support the Congress to protect Goa.

Concerns Over Land Ownership

He also raised the issue of land ownership, alleging that wealthy from metro cities purchased land in Goa.

"Are they buying it for your welfare? Or to make a mockery of Goa?" he asked.

Kharge said Goa should welcome tourists who respect and protect the state's culture, and people who come to the state, acquire land and build houses at arbitrary prices should not be allowed to exploit the region.