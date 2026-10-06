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When Cops Blocked INDIA Bloc March To Election Commission

By REDIFF NEWS October 06, 2026 15:30 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of the INDIA bloc's protest march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Opposition leaders demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over irregularities in the electoral rolls.

 

Rahul Gandhi leads protest march

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with the Tricolour during the INDIA bloc-led protest march. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • INDIA bloc leaders marched from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
  • Security personnel stopped the march near the NITI Aayog office, prompting leaders to camp on the road.
  • Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders participated in the protest over electoral irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi leads protest march

Rahul Gandhi leads protest march

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march to the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

INDIA bloc leaders during protest march

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

K C Venugopal during INDIA bloc protest march

IMAGE: A CRPF trooper prevents Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal from moving ahead during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

K C Venugopal at opposition protest

IMAGE: An IPS officer restricts Congress MP K C Venugopal during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Leaders Camp On Road After Being Stopped

Opposition leaders camp on road

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra (in yellow sari), K C Venugopal looking hot and harried, and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, right, camp on the road with other INDIA Bloc leaders after security personnel stopped the march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi with INDIA bloc MPs

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march towards the Election Commission of India office near NITI Aayog Bhawan. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi during protest march

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi gestures while participating in the INDIA bloc's protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Opposition Leaders Raise Electoral Roll Concerns

Rahul Gandhi with INDIA bloc MPs

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at protest

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participate in the INDIA bloc's protest march, here and below. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at protest march

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

Security Blocks Route To Election Commission

Opposition leaders camp near NITI Aayog

IMAGE: Opposition leaders camp on the road after security personnel stopped the INDIA bloc march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Demonstrators climb onto vehicle during protest

IMAGE: Demonstrators climb onto a vehicle during the protest. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Opposition Leaders Continue Road Protest

Mahua Moitra during opposition protest

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra, along with Opposition leaders, camps on the road after security personnel stopped the march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Opposition leaders camp on road

IMAGE: Opposition leaders camp on the road. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Security tightened near Akashvani Bhawan

IMAGE: Security tightened near Akashvani Bhawan during the march. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

Mallikarjun Kharge with opposition leaders

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Opposition leaders, camps on the road. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders protest

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi looks on as INDIA bloc leaders protest. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

Security tightened near Akashvani Bhawan

IMAGE: Security tightened near Akashvani Bhawan. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

Opposition leader displays placard

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Akshay Yadav displays a placard during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

INDIA bloc leaders raise slogans

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders raise slogans near Akashvani Bhawan during their protest march. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi stands on a barricade

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi stands on a barricade near Akashvani Bhawan during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi stands on a barricade

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the protesters. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Security outside Parliament House

IMAGE: Earlier security was tightened and barricades put up outside Parliament House ahead of the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Security outside Election Commission office

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Rahul GandhiCops Blocked INDIA BlocCongressGyanesh KumarElection Commission of India

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