When Cops Blocked INDIA Bloc March To Election Commission

Glimpses of the INDIA bloc's protest march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Opposition leaders demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over irregularities in the electoral rolls.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with the Tricolour during the INDIA bloc-led protest march. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points INDIA bloc leaders marched from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Security personnel stopped the march near the NITI Aayog office, prompting leaders to camp on the road.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders participated in the protest over electoral irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi leads protest march

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march to the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A CRPF trooper prevents Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal from moving ahead during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An IPS officer restricts Congress MP K C Venugopal during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Leaders Camp On Road After Being Stopped

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra (in yellow sari), K C Venugopal looking hot and harried, and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, right, camp on the road with other INDIA Bloc leaders after security personnel stopped the march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march towards the Election Commission of India office near NITI Aayog Bhawan. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi gestures while participating in the INDIA bloc's protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Opposition Leaders Raise Electoral Roll Concerns

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participate in the INDIA bloc's protest march, here and below. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Security Blocks Route To Election Commission

IMAGE: Opposition leaders camp on the road after security personnel stopped the INDIA bloc march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Demonstrators climb onto a vehicle during the protest. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Opposition Leaders Continue Road Protest

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra, along with Opposition leaders, camps on the road after security personnel stopped the march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Opposition leaders camp on the road. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security tightened near Akashvani Bhawan during the march. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Opposition leaders, camps on the road. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi looks on as INDIA bloc leaders protest. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security tightened near Akashvani Bhawan. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Akshay Yadav displays a placard during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders raise slogans near Akashvani Bhawan during their protest march. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi stands on a barricade near Akashvani Bhawan during the protest march. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the protesters. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Earlier security was tightened and barricades put up outside Parliament House ahead of the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff