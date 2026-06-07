How A WhatsApp Status Led To A Shooting In Thane

A seemingly innocuous WhatsApp status update has escalated into a serious shooting incident in Thane's Kalyan West, leading to arrests and highlighting the dangerous consequences of local group rivalries.

Key Points A WhatsApp status update featuring a jibe against Abhishek Pawar allegedly triggered a shooting incident in Thane's Kalyan West.

The main accused, Abhishek Pawar, fired two rounds after confronting Monu Phulore, who had posted the status.

Pawar later claimed a self-inflicted gunshot wound to mislead police, a fact revealed through CCTV footage.

Khadakpada police arrested two accomplices, Sohail Tamboli and Vijay Bhutkar, and detained Pawar.

The incident highlights escalating tensions and rivalry between local groups in the area.

A WhatsApp status update containing a jibe allegedly triggered a shooting in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to the arrest of two persons and the detention of the main accused, police said on Sunday.

The confrontation in the Kalyan West area on Friday night stemmed from a rivalry between two local groups, they said.

WhatsApp Jibe Sparks Violence

Tension escalated when local resident Monu Phulore updated his WhatsApp status featuring a photograph of Gaurav Salunkhe, accompanied by a taunting text aimed at Salunkhe's rival Abhishek Pawar. An infuriated Pawar and nearly a dozen of his associates went to the Patil Nagar locality in search of Phulore. As Phulore and his brother fled the scene, Pawar allegedly fired two rounds.

While Phulore escaped unhurt, Pawar later claimed that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his hand during the incident. However, officials said Pawar's injury was self-inflicted as he wanted to mislead the police.

After reconstructing the scene with the help of CCTV footage, the Khadakpada police arrested Pawar's accomplices Sohail Tamboli and Vijay Bhutkar. Pawar was detained after being discharged from the hospital, an official said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the remaining suspects.