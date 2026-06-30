WhatsApp enables usernames to chat without sharing phone number

WhatsApp is launching an innovative optional username feature, empowering users to connect and communicate privately without the necessity of sharing their personal phone numbers, marking a significant step in digital privacy.

IMAGE: WhatsApp is rolling out an optional username feature to enhance user privacy. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points Users can connect with others without sharing their phone numbers, offering more control over personal information.

The feature is designed for interactions with strangers, group chats, and businesses.

There will be no public directory; users need to know the exact username to initiate contact.

Users can reserve usernames early, and businesses can maintain consistent identity across Meta platforms.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out reservations for its long-awaited optional username feature, allowing users to connect with new people without sharing their phone numbers.

The privacy-focused update, announced by the messaging platform, will be introduced gradually over the coming months, with users able to reserve their preferred usernames before the feature officially launches.

According to WhatsApp, the new system is designed to offer greater control over personal information when chatting with strangers, joining large group conversations, or communicating with businesses. Once the feature is enabled, users messaging a person or business for the first time will no longer have their phone number displayed.

Why WhatsApp Is Introducing Usernames

Explaining the need for the update, WhatsApp said in its official blog, "When someone new walks into your life -- a classmate, a neighbour, someone you meet at an event -- sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That's because a phone number is personal and it's tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits."

The company added that the feature is equally useful in group conversations where users may not want to reveal their phone numbers to people they do not know.

Enhanced Privacy Controls And Early Reservations

To prevent unwanted contact, WhatsApp confirmed there will be no public username directory or search suggestions. Instead, "people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time."

The platform is also introducing an optional username key, an additional credential that users can enable so others will need both the username and the key before sending a message.

WhatsApp said it is opening username reservations early because of its massive user base.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them," the blog further read.

Creators, businesses and organisations will also be able to claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook, helping maintain a consistent identity across Meta's platforms.

How To Reserve Your WhatsApp Username

Usernames can be up to 35 characters long and may include letters, numbers, dots and underscores. Users will also have the flexibility to change or remove their usernames whenever they choose.

To reserve a username, users should update WhatsApp to the latest version, open Settings, tap Account, and select Username to choose their preferred handle.

WhatsApp said the feature will continue rolling out in phases, and users will receive an in-app notification once usernames become available in their country.