What's This Chief Minister Up To?

On the morning of September 8, 2026, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar paid a surprise visit to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru.

The farmers raised several concerns, including commission charges and the impact on onion yields.

Shivakumar personally checked the weighing of onions at the market and asked what are the expenses incurred to cultivate an acre, and whether they were facing any irregularities in the weighing of their produce.

IMAGE: Shivakumar interacts with farmers and traders. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shivakumar examines ginger with farmers and traders. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shivakumar discusses the problems and shortcomings faced by farmers and traders, here and below. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shivakumar examines potatoes. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff