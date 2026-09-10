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What's This Chief Minister Up To?

By REDIFF NEWS September 10, 2026 10:06 IST 1 Minute Read
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On the morning of September 8, 2026, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar paid a surprise visit to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru.

The farmers raised several concerns, including commission charges and the impact on onion yields.

Shivakumar personally checked the weighing of onions at the market and asked what are the expenses incurred to cultivate an acre, and whether they were facing any irregularities in the weighing of their produce.

 

DK Shivakumar

IMAGE: Shivakumar interacts with farmers and traders. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

DK Shivakumar

IMAGE: Shivakumar examines ginger with farmers and traders. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

DK Shivakumar

IMAGE: Shivakumar discusses the problems and shortcomings faced by farmers and traders, here and below. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

DK Shivakumar

Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

DK Shivakumar

Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

DK Shivakumar

Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

DK Shivakumar

IMAGE: Shivakumar examines potatoes. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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ShivkakumarAgricultural Produce Market CommitteeYeshwanthpurKarnatakaBengaluru

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