What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Hawaii?

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Hawaii to visit the United States Indo-Pacific Command headquarters and the Pacific Fleet.

In Hawaii, Rajnath Singh's host will be Admiral John 'Lung' Aquilino, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

Last month, testifying on the 'Military Posture in the Indo-Pacific Region' before the US Senate Armed Forces Committee, Admiral Aquilino told the senators, 'Our partners in India are tremendous partners, and the military-to-military relationship is probably at its highest point. We continue to do more together.'

'But when you talk about tremendous partnership, it's there. What more can we do?'

'Continue the information sharing, continue to support them with the equipment they need upon the Line of Actual Control, and continue to partner and operate together throughout the region.' Photograph: PTI Photo