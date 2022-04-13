News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Hawaii?

What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Hawaii?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 13, 2022 19:23 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Hawaii.

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Hawaii to visit the United States Indo-Pacific Command headquarters and the Pacific Fleet.
In Hawaii, Rajnath Singh's host will be Admiral John 'Lung' Aquilino, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command.
Last month, testifying on the 'Military Posture in the Indo-Pacific Region' before the US Senate Armed Forces Committee, Admiral Aquilino told the senators, 'Our partners in India are tremendous partners, and the military-to-military relationship is probably at its highest point. We continue to do more together.'
'But when you talk about tremendous partnership, it's there. What more can we do?'
'Continue the information sharing, continue to support them with the equipment they need upon the Line of Actual Control, and continue to partner and operate together throughout the region.' Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri greets Commodore Nirbhay Bapna, India's naval attache at the Indian embassy in Washington, DC while Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra, the air attache, looks on. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
US introduces Russia benchmarks into India relations
India aided Ukraine, understand their Russia ties: US
Ukraine war worrisome, hope for peace: Modi to Biden
Karvy case: Sebi penalises BSE, NSE for laxity
Tejasvi Surya, BJP leaders stopped on way to Karauli
487 trees to go for Central Vista's PMO enclave
'Mental strain' of leading India taking toll on Rohit?
Ukraine, China figure in India-US 2+2 ministerial

Ukraine, China figure in India-US 2+2 ministerial

Biden didn't ask Modi to do anything on Russia: WH

Biden didn't ask Modi to do anything on Russia: WH

