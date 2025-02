On February 10, 2025, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi inspected the trenches built to prevent wild animals from entering residential areas in her constituency.

This was on the request of the family members of Sarojini, who lost her life in an elephant attack in Wayanad.

