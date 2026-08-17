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What's General Dhiraj Seth Doing In Nepal?

By REDIFF NEWS August 17, 2026 13:40 IST 1 Minute Read
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General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, is on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19, 2026.

The visit aims to further strengthen the close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between India and Nepal.

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

IMAGE: General Seth inspects the guard of honour at the army headquarters in Kathmandu, here and below. Photograph: Nepali Army/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

IMAGE: The general lays a wreath at the Army Pavilion, here and below.Photograph: ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

On his arrival in Kathmandu on Sunday evening, General Seth received a warm welcome from General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Staff of the Nepal army.

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

IMAGE: General Seth greets General Sigdel. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

IMAGE: General Seth meets General Sigdel and other Nepal army officers.Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth Kathmandu

IMAGE: General Seth with General Sigdel and others. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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Dhiraj SethNepalIndian ArmyAshok Raj SigdelCOAS

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