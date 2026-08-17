What's General Dhiraj Seth Doing In Nepal?

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, is on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19, 2026.
The visit aims to further strengthen the close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between India and Nepal.
IMAGE: General Seth inspects the guard of honour at the army headquarters in Kathmandu, here and below. Photograph: Nepali Army/ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The general lays a wreath at the Army Pavilion, here and below.Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
On his arrival in Kathmandu on Sunday evening, General Seth received a warm welcome from General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Staff of the Nepal army.
Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: General Seth greets General Sigdel. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo
IMAGE: General Seth meets General Sigdel and other Nepal army officers.Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo
IMAGE: General Seth with General Sigdel and others. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff