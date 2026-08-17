What's General Dhiraj Seth Doing In Nepal?

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, is on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19, 2026.

The visit aims to further strengthen the close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between India and Nepal.

IMAGE: General Seth inspects the guard of honour at the army headquarters in Kathmandu, here and below. Photograph: Nepali Army/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The general lays a wreath at the Army Pavilion, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

On his arrival in Kathmandu on Sunday evening, General Seth received a warm welcome from General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Staff of the Nepal army.

Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Seth greets General Sigdel. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Seth meets General Sigdel and other Nepal army officers. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Seth with General Sigdel and others. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff