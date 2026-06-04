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What's Delcy Rodriguez Doing In Delhi?

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 16:06 IST

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Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodríguez is in New Delhi on her sixth visit to India.

Delcy, who took over the president's office in Caracas after the Americans captured then Venuzuelan president Nicolas Maduro in January, has visited India in 2015 (as Venezuela's foreign minister), in 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025 (as vice president). Maduro was a devotee of Satya Sai Baba; we aren't sure if Delcy is too.

 

Homage At Rajghat

Rodriguez arrives at Rajghat

IMAGE: Delcy Rodríguez arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Venuzuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during her visit to New Delhi.
  • The meeting took place at Hyderabad House, a key venue for high-level diplomatic engagements.
  • Officials from both sides participated in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Paying Floral Tribute

Wreath at memorial

IMAGE: Delcy Rodríguez places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Floral tribute offered

IMAGE: Delcy Rodríguez scatters flower petals while paying homage to the Mahatma. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Tribute at memorial

IMAGE: Delcy Rodríguez pays homage to inarguably the greatest Indian of our times. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Moment of homage

IMAGE: Delcy Rodríguez observes a moment of homage. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Modi greets Rodriguez

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Delcy Rodríguez at Hyderabad House, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Diplomatic welcome

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported 'Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez is facing growing resistance from an unlikely source: The leftist movement that brought her to power.'
'Former ministers, party intellectuals and leftist voices accuse her of surrendering sovereignty, opening the economy to foreign interests and sidelining loyalists who spent decades building a movement partly defined by opposition to US influence.' Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Handshake at Hyderabad House

'Since Maduro's removal on Jan. 3, Rodríguez's government has rewritten energy and mining regulations to attract foreign capital, surrendered enriched uranium held at a research facility to the US and extradited Maduro ally Alex Saab to Miami to face money-laundering charges,' The Wall Street Journal reported. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Meeting in progress

'Rodríguez said she is working with the US to reverse the damage from years of mismanagement as well as sanctions leveled by Washington. So far, she has been able to maintain much of Maduro's ruling circle -- including the powerful Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello -- on her side,' The Wall Street Journal reported.
'That has won praise from the US, which is seeking stability and has relaxed many of its punitive restrictions on Venezuela's oil and financial sectors.' Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Discussion At Hyderabad House

Delegation meeting

India was once a major processor of Venezuelan heavy crude, importing more than 400,000 barrels per day at peak levels, until sweeping US sanctions and rising compliance risks forcibly shut down purchases in 2020. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Leaders during talks

New Delhi started buying crude oil from Venezuela after the sanctions were lifted following Maduro's capture. Indian oil marketing companies significantly ramped up crude oil sourcing from Venezuela in the last few weeks largely due to the West Asia crisis. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Formal bilateral talks

Delcy Rodriguez is accompanied by several ministers, including the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Delegation level discussions

ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) has a joint venture with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo. The joint venture is known as PetroleraIndovenezolana SA for the production and exploration of oil in the San Cristobal field, in which OVL has a 40 per cent stake. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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