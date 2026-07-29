What you need to know about new Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill

Discover how the newly passed Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aims to curb paper leaks and exam malpractices with significantly stricter penalties and fast-track judicial processes across India.

IMAGE: A student undergoes security check at a centre before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, June 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduces stricter penalties for exam-related offences.

It empowers states to establish special fast-track courts for trials, aiming for completion within three months.

Individuals involved in paper leaks face 5-10 years jail and up to Rs 50 lakh fine.

Organised exam crimes carry a minimum 7-year sentence and up to Rs 10 crore fine.

The law addresses a gap in legislation, specifically targeting unfair means in major public examinations like UPSC and SSC.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, proposes stricter punishment.

The legislation aims at effectively deterring persons, organised groups and institutions from indulging in unfair means, thereby committing offences, adversely impacting the sanctity of public examinations.

Key Provisions Of The Amended Bill

The bill amends a 2024 law and includes several salient features:

It empowers all state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations to designate any sessions court to be a special fast-track court to try offences under the proposed law.

Proceedings in such Special Fast Track Courts are to be continued on a day-to-day basis, with trials completed within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet.

The central government is empowered to constitute special task forces for the investigation of any offence.

Investigations for offences under the legislation are to be completed within a period of two months.

All state governments and UT administrations are empowered to appoint one or more special public prosecutors for the conduct of cases under the legislation.

An appeal mechanism is provided against any judgment, sentence, or order to a bench of two judges of the high court, with disposal within three months from the date of admission of appeal.

Under the new law, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will face jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

Addressing Public Examination Integrity

The 2024 law was introduced in response to widespread paper leak controversies. Prior to this legislation, there was no specific substantive law to address unfair means or offences committed by various entities involved in conducting public examinations by the central government and its agencies.

The law aims to prevent unfair means in public examinations conducted by bodies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the railways, banking recruitment examinations, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) among others.