What Xi was served at White House state dinner

Discover the intricate details of the lavish state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping, showcasing a unique blend of culinary diplomacy, high-profile guests, and cultural celebration at the White House.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points President Trump hosted a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.

The menu blended American ingredients with subtle Chinese influences, prepared under the guidance of First Lady Melania Trump.

The dinner included a historic 'Toast to Peace' with Schramsberg 'Blanc De Noir' wine, echoing the 1972 Nixon-Zhou Enlai meeting.

A high-profile guest list featured prominent tech and business leaders like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Tim Cook.

The event's decor incorporated red, symbolising Chinese cultural significance, alongside musical performances by US military bands.

President Donald Trump hosted a lavish dinner in honour of Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, featuring a menu that was a blend of American ingredients with subtle Chinese influence which brought out the culinary traditions of both nations.

US First Lady Melania Trump personally led the dinner preparations in the East Room of the White House.

China's First Lady Peng Liyuan and official delegations as well as business leaders attended the dinner.

A Historic Toast And Culinary Delights

The meal began with a toast of Schramsberg 'Blanc De Noir', honouring the historic 'Toast to Peace' shared by President Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing in 1972.

"The same American sparkling wine served at that historic gathering continues to be enjoyed at White House functions today," a statement from the Office of the First Lady said.

The first course offered a refined and silky-smooth veloute made of sweet yellow squash.

This course was gently blended to highlight its delicate seasonal flavours of earthy wild mushrooms, sauteed with fresh herbs.

Together, these ingredients create a rich fricassee, complemented by crispy pancetta for a savoury and smoky contrast.

A finishing drizzle of scallion oil adds vibrance and a subtle allium brightness to the dish.

Distinguished Guests And Exquisite Menu

The guest list included Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, Apple's Tim Cook, Dell's Michael Dell, among others.

The second course was prepared delicately with fresh sea bass and coated in toasted sesame seeds.

This combination creates a fragrant nutty crust while keeping the fish tender. The fish is served with crisp baby bok choy and roasted garden eggplant, creating lightly caramelised flavours.

The dish is finished with a vibrant sauce verte of fresh herbs, which add brightness, acidity, and a garden character.

The dessert course is a smooth vanilla cremeux with a vibrant sour cherry confit centre, set atop a rich walnut frangipane.

The dessert's fruit-shaped form is complimented by a delicate ice cream made with harvested White House honey.

Entertainment And Cultural Decor

There were several performances during the formal dinner, which were headlined by Christopher Macchio, a classically trained tenor who performed at the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

The evening's entertainment featured performances by military musicians from the US Marine Corps and the US Army, including 'The President's Own' US Marine Band, 'The Commandant's Own' US Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the US Army Chorus, and the US Army Strings.

The decor for the evening is an expression of warmth and celebration and draws on the colour red's longstanding cultural significance throughout Chinese history.

Urns showcase overflowing red blossoms and tables were dressed in rich red linens and adorned with dahlias and ranunculus.

Among the seasonal blooms, the tables feature vermeil from the White House collection.

The Reagan State Service was featured on the tables.

These details blended Chinese artistry and American tradition together, showcased within the timeless elegance of the White House.

Xi arrived in Washington, DC on Wednesday evening for a three-day state visit, the second of the four meetings he is expected to have with Trump this year.