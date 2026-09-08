What Will First India-China Corps Commander Talks in Arunachal Achieve?

In July, tension emerged in Taksing, a remote village in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh after locals sighted PLA soldiers.

IMAGE: Zemithang, the last border village of Arunachal Pradesh along the IndIA-China border. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian and Chinese military officials discussed the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control on Sunday.

The meeting was led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia and a senior People's Liberation Army officer.

Tension emerged in July after locals reported PLA soldiers or markings near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh and refers to the state as Nanzang, meaning southern Tibet, in government communication.

High-ranking military officials from India and China met on Sunday to discuss the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border.

While the now-stable bilateral relationship, the expected India visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the BRICS summit over the weekend, as well as the last round of India-China boundary talks by special representatives National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in August, may have prompted the first corps commander-level talks in this sector, a ground issue had also occurred in the summer.

The eastern sector is some 1,400 kilometres, running along Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sunday's meeting at the Wacha-Damai border point in Arunachal was led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, commander of the Indian Army's III Corps, and by an unnamed senior officer of the People's Liberation Army, most likely from its Western Theater Command.

In July, tension emerged in Taksing, a remote village in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh after locals sighted PLA soldiers or markings in a 'not-demarcated part' of the border nearby, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian Army has patrolled the area in the past, as has the PLA, according to the sources.

It is not uncommon to find damaged bunkers or 'markings such as left-behind small rocks' along patches of the border but this might have been an unexpected appearance of the PLA or their graffities.

It is unclear if Indian Army deployment to the border in Arunachal Pradesh has increased since but patterns of troop movements might have changed, including the holding of exercises, according to the sources.

Arunachal Pradesh At Centre

Since the Sino-Indian war of 1962, China has claimed the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, even calling it Nanzang ('southern Tibet') in government communication.

Xizang is the official Chinese name for Tibet. To counter Chinese cartographic campaigns of renaming places in other countries, the Indian government, in August, officially standardised the names of 27 locations and natural features in Arunachal Pradesh on its maps.

The western sector of the India-China border runs along Ladakh and the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin region that India claims. The sector of some 2,000 kilometers is the most militarised zone of the India-China border.

Most rounds of military talks between India and China have been held on that alone.

The middle sector, a 625-kilometre or so stretch along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India, and Tibet in China, is the least contentious part of the border dispute.

A joint statement after the Doval-Wang meeting said the two countries agreed to promptly address any ground situation through existing diplomatic and military channels.

That was among 'eight outcomes' in August.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff