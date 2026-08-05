What transpired at Modi's breakfast meet with selected MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a crucial breakfast meeting with BJP MPs, including new members, to underscore the importance of smooth parliamentary proceedings and guide them on effective public service and youth engagement.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP president Nitin Nabin leaves after attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan', at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi on August 4, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi met with 37 BJP MPs, including former AAP members, to discuss parliamentary conduct.

Modi stressed the importance of Parliament functioning smoothly without disruptions.

MPs were encouraged to utilise the Parliament library and engage with youth.

The Prime Minister advised active implementation of MPLADS with a focus on youth and sports.

The meeting is part of Modi's long-standing practice to interact directly with MPs during sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted a breakfast meeting with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, including party president Nitin Nabin and some Aam Aadmi Party leaders who had joined the party, and stressed that Parliament must function smoothly and without any disruption.

PM's Guidance On Parliamentary Conduct

Modi shared his experience in public life and offered guidance on how seriously MPs should take Parliament, sources aware of the interaction said.

The prime minister also encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours each day in the Parliament library.

Besides, he encouraged them to engage with the youth and actively implement the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with a focus of youth and sporting activities in their constituencies, the sources said.

Those who attended the meeting included newly elected party leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde and former AAP leaders Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak and Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

The breakfast meeting during Parliament sessions has been part of the prime minister's practice for several years, providing the MPs an opportunity to directly interact with him.

Parliament proceedings have been regularly disrupted since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with both Houses transacting very little business.

Five bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha during the current session.

Of these, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 have been approved by both Houses.