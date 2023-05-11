What SC verdict said on Maharashtra political crisis

The following are the highlights of the Supreme Court verdict in which a five-judge Constitution bench unanimously held on Thursday that it cannot restore the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as the former chief minister resigned without facing a floor test in June last year.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flash the V sign after a special session of the Maharashtra assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

SC said it could have considered the grant of remedy of reinstating the MVA government headed by Thackeray if he had refrained from resigning from the chief minister's post.

SC pulled up former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said he did not have reasons based on objective material placed before him to arrive at the conclusion that then chief minister Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.