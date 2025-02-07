What Rs 101.47 Billlion Will Get The Army

'A crucial role in bolstering the Indian Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.'

IMAGE: DRDO successfully completes flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System, November 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Contracts for advanced munitions for the indigenously developed PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), totalling Rs 10,147 crore (Rs 101.47 billion), were signed on Thursday, February 6, 2025, between the ministry of defence (MoD) and private player Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) and defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Munitions India Limited (MIL) to enhance the Indian Army's firepower.

A separate contract for software upgrades to the system was also signed with Navratna DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The MoD release did not disclose the value of the BEL contract.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

IMAGE: The 214mm Pinaka MBRL. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ADM Type-1 munition is equipped with a specialised warhead that disperses sub-munitions over a wide area, effectively targeting mechanised forces, vehicles, and personnel while denying the enemy access to specific zones, the MoD stated.

Meanwhile, the HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets are an upgraded version of the in-service HEPF rockets, offering a longer range and enhanced precision to strike deep into enemy territory with greater lethality.

'The procurement of ADM Type-1 (DPICM) and HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets will mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Rocket Regiments,' the MoD release stated, adding that these 'ammunition will play a crucial role in bolstering the Indian Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.'

IMAGE: The Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems were successfully flight tested at the Pokhran range. Photograph: A Bharat Bhushan Babu/ANI Photo

In November, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced that the guided PINAKA MLRS had successfully completed flight tests as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements validation trials, paving the way for its induction. This has extended the PINAKA's range to over 75 kilometres.

The army currently operates four PINAKA regiments, with six more on order. While the PINAKA Mk-1 has a range of 38 km, several extended-range versions are under development, with plans to eventually extend the range to 120 km and beyond.

Besides the PINAKA, the army operates five Grad and three Smerch rocket regiments, both of Russian origin, with the latter having a range of 90 km.

IMAGE: The successful test flight of the extended range Pinaka missle at the Pokharan range in Jaisalmer. Photograph: ANI Photo

In January, during his annual press conference ahead of Army Day, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed questions about future enhancements to the PINAKA MLRS, stating that work is underway to develop extended-range ammunition.

'If the extended-range ammunition meets our requirements, we may not need other long-range systems and we could concentrate on the PINAKA system,' the general said.

At the same conference, General Dwivedi also stated that the army aims to finalise the contract for procuring 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) platforms -- indigenously developed, state-of-the-art 155mm howitzers -- at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore (Rs 80 billion) by March 2025.

In November, Kalyani Group's Bharat Forge began contract negotiations with the MoD for 307 ATAGS platforms.

The 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS has been developed by the DRDO in collaboration with private players Bharat Forge and the Tata Group.

Bharat Forge emerged as the lowest bidder after the bids were opened at the end of October.

Under the MoD's procurement plan, 60 per cent of the contract is expected to go to Bharat Forge, while 40 per cent may be awarded to the Tata Group if it agrees to match the price quoted by the former.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com