What Nitin Gadkari said about joining the Congress

Recalling an incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that his friend once suggested him to join the Congress but he declined the offer saying that he would prefer to jump into a well rather than joining the party.

IMAGE: Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union minister made the revelation while addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Saturday wherein he also said that he does not like the ideology of Congress.

"My friend once told me you are a good person. You have a good political future, but you are in the wrong party. You should join Congress. I said, I'd rather jump into a well rather than join the Congress party because I don't like the ideology of the Congress party. He said that your party has no future," Gadkari said.

The Union minister further said that human relationship is the 'biggest strength' of business, social work and politics and 'so, one should not use and throw'.

"Human relationship is the biggest strength of the business, social work and politics. So one should not use and throw. Be it good or bad days, once you have held a hand, always hold on to it," he said, days after he was dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board, a top decision-making body in the party, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gadkari also recalled an old friend who presented him a biography of past American president Richard Nixon, and said that he was benefitted with one of the lines written in the book which said, 'a man is not finished when he is defeated in a battle, he is defeated when he quits'.

"One of my friends had gone to IIT. We used to lose elections. He gave me a book. There was a beautiful line which I have remembered and has been beneficial for me, and would benefit you too.

"It was written that a man is not finished when he is defeated in a battle, he is defeated when he quits. So one should fight. There should be positivity. There is a difference between arrogance and confidence. Nobody is perfect. We learn a lot from people. Nobody has a patent over quality," he said.