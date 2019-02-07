What Modi said in Lok Sabha on jobs, Rafale, grand alliance

February 07, 2019 20:09 IST

'People do not want a 'maha milavat' (highly adulterated) government of those who assembled in Kolkata.'

'Congress had left the Army handicapped. It was not in a position to carry out surgical strikes.'

'You want this Rafale deal to be cancelled, on whose behest? For which company?'

In a frontal attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that those who imposed Emergency, 'bullied' the judiciary and insulted the Army were accusing him of destroying institutions.

The PM also hit back at the Congress over the Rafale issue, which has been repeatedly raised by its chief Rahul Gandhi, as he alleged that the Congress did not want the Indian Air Force to be strong and asked 'which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully'.

Modi took potshots at attempts to cobble a grand alliance of opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying people do not want a 'maha milavat' (highly adulterated) government as they have seen how the National Democratic Alliance government which has a majority can deliver.

"Congress imposed Emergency, but they say Modi is destroying institutions. Congress insults Army, calls the Army chief a 'goonda' but they say Modi is destroying institutions," the PM said in a hard-hitting reply to a debate on motion of thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha.

The Congress misused Article 356 to dismiss state governments several times. Indira Gandhi herself dismissed state governments 50 times, Modi said.

The prime minister said in a poll year, leaders have compulsions to make charges but lamented that while slamming Modi and BJP, some people 'start attacking India'.

He alleged that the Opposition's ability to listen to the truth has diminished.

The Congress, he said, questioned the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines but is accusing him of destroying institutions.

"Congress bullies the judiciary but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress calls Planning Commission a bunch of jokers... but Modi is destroying institutions," Modi said.

He also took a dig at the recent opposition rally in Kolkata organised by the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

"People do not want a 'maha milavat' (adulterated) government of those who assembled in Kolkata," he said.

"A government has to work for the people of India, a government has to be sensitive to the people's aspirations. There is no room for corruption.

"We speak the truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has diminished," he said, targeting the Opposition.

Responding to Congress's assertion that there were surgical strikes by the army earlier too, Modi said the Congress had left the Army handicapped and in such a case it was not in a position to carry out surgical strikes.

"Congress does not want our Air Force to become powerful. I am levelling a serious allegation," the prime minister said.

"You want this Rafale deal to be cancelled, on whose behest? For which company?" he said.

"In our neighbourhood, everyone is building war capabilities, why didn't we do it in all these years? This is criminal negligence. Congress doesn't want a strong Indian Air Force," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said for some BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty'.