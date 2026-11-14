What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

IMAGE: Participants enthusiastically take part in the traditional women's boat race at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Around 149 boats participated in a traditional women's boat race organised on Dal Lake in Srinagar by the district administration in collaboration with local water sports and lake authorities.

The event aimed to promote women's empowerment and encourage women, particularly those living around Dal Lake, to participate in sports.

Local women showcased their rowing skills and enthusiasm, with several first-time participants joining the competition.

Organisers said the race, now in its second edition, would continue in the coming years, with hopes of making it an annual event and expanding its reach across India.

The initiative also sought to preserve Kashmir's traditional water culture, in which boats have played an important role in local life and livelihoods for generations.

Key Points A traditional women's boat race was held on Dal Lake in Srinagar with 149 participating boats.

The event aimed to promote women's empowerment and encourage local women to engage in sports.

Organisers hope to make the race an annual event and expand its reach across India in the future.

The initiative also sought to preserve Kashmir's traditional water culture and the role of boats in local life.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff