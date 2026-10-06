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What Jeffrecy Archer wanted his epitaph to read

By Zafri Mudasser Nofil October 06, 2026 17:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer, celebrated for his captivating narratives and prolific career, has passed away at 86, leaving behind a remarkable literary legacy and a newly published final novel, Adam and Eve.

Jeffrey Archer

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer passed away at 86, leaving behind a legacy of 59 books.
  • His final novel, Adam and Eve, was published posthumously, fulfilling his wish to always have "another chapter to write."
  • Archer's notable works include Kane and Abel, As the Crow Flies, and the seven-book Clifton Chronicles.
  • He had a strong connection with India, enjoying its cosmopolitan cities and Indian cuisine.
  • Beyond writing, Archer's passions included cricket, politics, and a secret desire to be a bar-room singer.

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer, who died on Monday at the age 86, once said he wanted his epitaph to read: "I've still got another chapter to write."

Archer authored 59 books in his career that began with his first novel Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less in 1976.

His latest work Adam and Eve, which he had planned to be his final novel, published Tuesday.

In an interview with this correspondent in 2016, he said he has a lot more on his platter and wants even his epitaph to read: "I've still got another chapter to write."

 

A Prolific Literary Career

His other bestsellers included Kane and Abel, As the Crow Flies and First Among Equals, besides the seven-book Clifton Chronicles.

He never wanted to write his autobiography.

When asked the reason, he said, "I have no intention of writing my autobiography. I feel this has been more than covered in seven volumes of the Clifton Chronicles."

Archer's Indian Connection And Personal Passions

Archer has a great fan following in India and was a frequent visitor. He said he enjoys the "cosmopolitan feel of Mumbai, the beauty of New Delhi, the energy of Kolkata, and the friendliness of Hyderabad".

In another interview in 2019, Archer said his first love would always be writing but if reborn, he would want to be a bar-room singer.

After writing, the celebrated British author's preference was cricket and politics.

He regretted he didn't have a good singing voice.

"I've always loved old style crooners like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, and would love to have had a good singing voice - but I don't," Archer had told PTI.

He also loved Indian food but not the spicy stuff.

"I am not a lover of anything too spicy, but have always enjoyed Indian food - both on my visits to India, and at a couple of favourite restaurants in London. My go-to dish would be chicken curry," he had said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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