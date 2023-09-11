News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What is Saudi Prince doing in India after G20 summit?

What is Saudi Prince doing in India after G20 summit?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 11, 2023 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, focussing on shoring up bilateral trade and defence ties.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Hyderabad House. Photograph: @MEAIndia/X

Bin Salman is currently on a State visit to India following end of the G20 Summit.

Ahead of the talks, the Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

"I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit," Bin Salman told reporters after the ceremonial welcome.

IMAGE: Ahead of the talks, President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to MBS. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

The Saudi leader said the announcements made at the summit will benefit the world.

"We will work together to create a great future for both the countries," he said.

Saudi Arabia is one of India's key strategic partners in the Middle-East.

 

IMAGE: The Crown Prince inspects the guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

The overall relations between the two countries have witnessed a significant upward trajectory in the last few years.

The two sides have also been focusing on strengthening their defence and security partnership.

The then Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in the first-ever visit by a head of the 1.3 million-strong Army to the important Gulf nation.

Since then, there have been series of visits of high-ranking military officials between the two sides.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India upset at US mention of Modi over MBS immunity
India upset at US mention of Modi over MBS immunity
Saudi Crown Prince to stay beyond G20 Summit for...
Saudi Crown Prince to stay beyond G20 Summit for...
How MbS' gamble could affect the world
How MbS' gamble could affect the world
Why's Kumble Traveling By Bus?
Why's Kumble Traveling By Bus?
Recipe: Jayanti's Lauki Chana Dal
Recipe: Jayanti's Lauki Chana Dal
Pooja's Red Hot Weekend
Pooja's Red Hot Weekend
How To Move On After A Break-Up
How To Move On After A Break-Up
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi Gets Biden, MbS To Shake Hands

Modi Gets Biden, MbS To Shake Hands

What Did Modi Tell MbS?

What Did Modi Tell MbS?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances