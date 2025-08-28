What If These Leaders Were Arrested Under New Bill?

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha last week which provides for the automatic removal of the prime minister, chief minister or minister if they merely remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days, without having been convicted.

However, the offence for which they are held should be punishable for five years or more.

IMAGE: Then Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers after being released from Tihar jail, September 13, 2024, as the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case registered by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff lists ministers arrested post-2014 who, if the law had been in effect, would have been unseated from office.

Arvind Kejriwal

Designation at the time of arrest: Chief Minister, Delhi.

Charge: Arrested in the alleged excise policy scam.

Time spent in jail: 5 months.

Present status: Out on bail.

Manish Sisodia

Photograph: ANI Photo

Designation at the time of arrest: Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi.

Charge: Alleged excise pool scam.

Time spent in jail: 17 months.

Present status: Out on bail.

Satyendar Jain

Photograph: ANI Photo

Designation at the time of arrest: PWD Minister, Delhi.

Charge: Alleged money laundering.

Time spent in jail: 900 days.

Present status: Acquitted on August 5, 2025.

Jitendra S Tomar

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Designation at the time of arrest: Law Minister, Delhi.

Charge: Allegedly forging degree.

Time spent in jail: 30 days.

Present status: Out on bail.

Nawab Malik

Photograph: ANI Photo

Designation at the time of arrest: Minorities Development Minister, Maharashtra.

Charge: Alleged money laundering and links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Present status: Out on bail; his Nationalist Congress Party is part of the Maharashtra government along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena.

Time spent in jail: 1.6 years.

Hemant Soren

Photograph: ANI Photo

Designation at the time of arrest: Chief Minister, Jharkhand.

Charge: Alleged land grab by falsifying land records.

Present status: Out on bail. Chief Minister, Jharkhand.

Time spent in jail: 5 months.

Jyoti Priya Mallick

Photograph: ANI Photo

Designation at the time of arrest: Forest and industrial reconstruction minister, West Bengal.

Charge: Allegedly siphoned off food grains meant for public and sold it in the open market.

Time spent in jail: 3 months.

Present status: Trinamool Congress MLA from Habra (North 24 Parganas).

Partha Chatterjee

Photograph: ANI Photo

Designation at the time of arrest: Various ministerial portfolios at the time of his arrest, West Bengal.

Charge: Arrested in the West Bengal School Service Commission teacher recruitment scam.

Time spent in jail: 3 years.

Present status: MLA from Behala Paschim.