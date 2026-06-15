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What Happened 21 Days Before Independence

Source: PTI
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June 15, 2026 17:54 IST

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Set in the crucial 21 days between 25 July and 14 August 1947, Josy Joseph's upcoming book The Birth of a Nation: The Twenty-One Days That Made India uncovers the dramatic story of how India nearly fragmented into multiple independent states before independence.

Sardar Patel, V P Menon

IMAGE: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and V P Menon on the couch: The incomparable men who united India. On the left: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

Key Points

  • Josy Joseph's new book The Birth of a Nation, details the critical 21 days between 25 July and 14 August 1947, before India's Independence.
  • The book uncovers how India nearly fragmented into multiple independent states, highlighting intense political manoeuvring and secret negotiations.
  • It draws on neglected archival records and extensive research, focusing on the efforts of the newly formed States Department under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
 

Set in the crucial 21 days between 25 July and 14 August 1947, an upcoming book by journalist-author Josy Joseph uncovers the dramatic story of how India nearly fragmented into multiple independent states before independence.

The Birth of a Nation: The Twenty-One Days That Made India, published by Westland Books, is scheduled to release on June 29.

Drawing on neglected archival records and years of meticulous research, Joseph reconstructs in the book the intense political manoeuvring, secret negotiations and high-stakes decisions that shaped the birth of modern India.

'Over the last decade, with help from a team of researchers, I accumulated long-dormant files and information fragmented across several archives, and through these I came across the stories of the people who actually held the new nation together: Civil servants racing against time, a murderous militant with a knife, a spy in a royal court,' the author of the award-winning A Feast of Vultures said in a statement.

'And I realised that then, as now, it is the little people who shaped the fabric of this country. I wrote this book because their names deserve to be known,' Joseph, a former Rediff journalist, added.

The book primarily follows the newly formed States Department, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as it worked to integrate princely states whose rulers had declared independence.

Investigative Approach To History

According to Westland Books, Josy's account of the three weeks that culminated in India's midnight tryst with freedom is packed with 'fascinating stories and little-known facts', making it a riveting read for anyone who is invested in the idea, and history, of India.

'Josy Joseph brings his investigative journalism muscle to history-writing. He and his team of researchers methodically organised vast archives, digitising and cross-referencing the material, until a number of truly remarkable stories emerged.' said V K Karthika, publisher, Westland Books.

'We really need this book right now -- a reminder that India may not have existed if we hadn't wanted it so badly.'

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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